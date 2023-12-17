5 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023 (post-Chop Shop update)

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has been an interesting DLC so far. Not only did it add a new business to the game, but also brought drift races along with special drift tuning for certain vehicles. However, players will only be able to purchase all these things with the in-game currency. Naturally, the majority are exploring different ways to generate income within the game.

While this might not be too hard for veterans with several businesses and other properties at their disposal, newbies often struggle to keep a healthy and constant cash flow. Fortunately, GTA Online is not that unforgiving for beginners, and there are some good ways to make money.

This article lists five ways through which GTA Online players can make sufficient cash in the game with relative ease.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five great ways to make money in GTA Online after the Chop Shop update

1) Nightclubs

Nightclubs are an excellent source of income where players don't need to complete missions or take unnecessary risks during heists. However, they will need an initial investment of at least $1.08 million to purchase this property.

Once the transaction is complete, they can spend some extra cash on upgrades and start earning around $50,000 every 48 minutes. It is a great option for players who cannot spend too much time completing heists or other difficult missions in the game.

2) Franklin's Payphone Hits

The Payphone Hit missions require the players to first set up an Agency in GTA Online. Once this prerequisite is complete, they can start completing missions through the property, and eventually, Franklin will contact them regarding Payphone assassinations.

These are some of the best missions in the game, and the payout is also decent. Players can earn $85,000 assassinating the targets and a bonus reward of $75,000 if they follow Franklin's instructions. This is a great way for both beginners as well as veterans to make cash in the online multiplayer.

3) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is the newest property added to the game with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. While the payout from its missions isn't the highest, it is still quite fun to complete them and have the option to either sell the cars or salvage them for parts.

While the cheapest Salvage Yard in GTA Online costs $1,620,000, it is better to purchase one near the city (Strawberry or Murrieta Heights) for accessible missions. Once it is done, players can start completing the missions that will earn them anywhere from $260,000 to $395,000. They can also complete the Two Truck tasks to get an extra $30,000 to $50,000 per vehicle.

4) Auto Shop Client Jobs

Players looking to make decent money without participating in dangerous tasks can go with the Auto Shop Client Jobs. While it does require an initial investment of around $1,670,000 to $1,920,000, the property is worth the money as it produces good cash.

Once set up, players will need to collect the client's car and bring it to the shop. Then, modify them according to the instructions and either drop them off at the marked location themselves or ask one of the staff to do it. Completing the task will earn them $50,000 per delivery. This makes it a decent source of income in online multiplayer.

5) Time Trials

Players in GTA Online are no longer dependent on difficult heists or missions to earn a good amount of cash. The Time Trials are a great option for race enthusiasts of online multiplayer to make a lot of money in the game.

With a decently fast vehicle, players can compete in the Time Trial races in the free mode and earn anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 per race. All they need to do is compete against the timer and reach the end point before it runs out. This makes the Time Trials missions one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

Along with the ongoing Chop Shop update as well as the Grand Theft Auto 6 news and rumors, it happens to be the best time for all the GTA fans.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you enjoying the Chop Shop update in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes