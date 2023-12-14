List of Weekly Objectives in GTA Online Chop Shop update: Leak explored

GTA Online Chop Shop update went live on December 12, 2023, as expected, and fans have been quick to find hidden drip-feed content in the DLC. Reputable leaker PLTytus recently shared a long list of Weekly Objectives coming to the game as part of the Chop Shop update. According to them, there are going to be new tasks to complete every seven days.

That being said, let’s explore the Weekly Objectives leak from the GTA Online Chop Shop update files.

GTA Online Chop Shop update to add Weekly Objectives, and a lot of them

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, PLTytus data mined the files of GTA Online Chop Shop update and came across a wide variety of Weekly Objectives coming to the game very soon. Here are some of the potential upcoming tasks players may have to complete within a week to earn rewards:

Complete (1) Fooligan Jobs

Complete the Assassination Bonus on 1 Payphone Hits

Complete (1) Security Contracts

Complete (1) Short Trips

Complete Don’t Fuck with Dre

Complete Elite Challenge for The Cayo Perico Heist

Complete The Cayo Perico Heist undetected

Complete The Cayo Perico Heist without dying

Complete The Cayo Perico Heist (1) times

Complete any Diamond Casino Heist Elite Challenge

Complete The Diamond Casino Heist (1) Times

Rob the Daily Vault in The Diamond Casino Heist

Complete (1) Casino Works for Agatha Baker

Complete the Elite Challenge for The Data Breaches

Complete the Elite Challenge for The Bogdan Problem

Complete the Elite Challenge for The Doomsday Scenario

Complete The Doomsday Scenario

Participate in (1) Arena War modes

Win (1) Arena War modes

Complete (1) LSA operations on Specialist

Complete (1) Mobile Operations

Complete (1) Mobile Operations on Hard difficulty

Complete (1) Special Vehicle Works on Hard difficulty

Complete (1) Special Vehicle Works

Complete (1) Clubhouse Contracts

Complete (1) Motorcycle Club Challenges

Participate in (1) VIP Challenges

Complete (1) Heist finales

Complete all 10 waves of a Survival

Survive (1) waves in a Survival without dying

Participate in (1) Drag Races

Win (1) Races

Win (1) LS Car Meet Races

Beat the par time in (1) Time Trials

Beat the par time in (1) RC Bandito Time Trials

Win (1) Deathmatches

Win (1) Team Deathmatches

Win (1) Drag or Drift Races

Win (1) Adversary modes

Participate in (1) Drift Races

As you can see above, the Drift Races are expected to be a new addition to the game in which players can drive GTA Online drift cars, as mentioned in the official patch notes of the update.

Additionally, Drag Races are also expected to debut as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update drip-feed content soon.

In other news, the GTA Trilogy on Netflix is getting released today.

With all the drip-feed content coming in the Chop Shop update, it seems like a great time to be a Grand Theft Auto fan.

