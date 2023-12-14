List of Weekly Objectives in GTA Online Chop Shop update: Leak explored

GTA Online Chop Shop update went live on December 12, 2023, as expected, and fans have been quick to find hidden drip-feed content in the DLC. Reputable leaker PLTytus recently shared a long list of Weekly Objectives coming to the game as part of the Chop Shop update. According to them, there are going to be new tasks to complete every seven days.
That being said, let’s explore the Weekly Objectives leak from the GTA Online Chop Shop update files.
GTA Online Chop Shop update to add Weekly Objectives, and a lot of them
As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, PLTytus data mined the files of GTA Online Chop Shop update and came across a wide variety of Weekly Objectives coming to the game very soon. Here are some of the potential upcoming tasks players may have to complete within a week to earn rewards:
- Complete (1) Fooligan Jobs
- Complete the Assassination Bonus on 1 Payphone Hits
- Complete (1) Security Contracts
- Complete (1) Short Trips
- Complete Don’t Fuck with Dre
- Complete Elite Challenge for The Cayo Perico Heist
- Complete The Cayo Perico Heist undetected
- Complete The Cayo Perico Heist without dying
- Complete The Cayo Perico Heist (1) times
- Complete any Diamond Casino Heist Elite Challenge
- Complete The Diamond Casino Heist (1) Times
- Rob the Daily Vault in The Diamond Casino Heist
- Complete (1) Casino Works for Agatha Baker
- Complete the Elite Challenge for The Data Breaches
- Complete the Elite Challenge for The Bogdan Problem
- Complete the Elite Challenge for The Doomsday Scenario
- Complete The Doomsday Scenario
- Participate in (1) Arena War modes
- Win (1) Arena War modes
- Complete (1) LSA operations on Specialist
- Complete (1) Mobile Operations
- Complete (1) Mobile Operations on Hard difficulty
- Complete (1) Special Vehicle Works on Hard difficulty
- Complete (1) Special Vehicle Works
- Complete (1) Clubhouse Contracts
- Complete (1) Motorcycle Club Challenges
- Participate in (1) VIP Challenges
- Complete (1) Heist finales
- Complete all 10 waves of a Survival
- Survive (1) waves in a Survival without dying
- Participate in (1) Drag Races
- Win (1) Races
- Win (1) LS Car Meet Races
- Beat the par time in (1) Time Trials
- Beat the par time in (1) RC Bandito Time Trials
- Win (1) Deathmatches
- Win (1) Team Deathmatches
- Win (1) Drag or Drift Races
- Win (1) Adversary modes
- Participate in (1) Drift Races
As you can see above, the Drift Races are expected to be a new addition to the game in which players can drive GTA Online drift cars, as mentioned in the official patch notes of the update.
Additionally, Drag Races are also expected to debut as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update drip-feed content soon.
In other news, the GTA Trilogy on Netflix is getting released today.
With all the drip-feed content coming in the Chop Shop update, it seems like a great time to be a Grand Theft Auto fan.
