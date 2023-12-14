GTA Trilogy on Netflix launches today: Check here if it's out yet

GTA Trilogy will be launched for Netflix members on Android and iOS devices today. It will be a port of The Definitive Edition that has been available on consoles since 2021. The bundle includes three classic titles with refined experiences – Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Netlifx announced this huge step in gaming last month, allowing gamers to even pre-order it.

While the media giant scheduled the GTA Trilogy release date for December 14, 2023, some users can see a different date. That being said, let’s learn the updated release date of the mobile game for Netflix members.

Netflix’s GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition launches either today or tomorrow

By getting titles like Grand Theft Auto on their platform, Netlfix is taking a huge step in the future of gaming. All of the three classic titles refined as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be playable on compatible Android and iOS devices without any additional cost for members. Those who are not subscribed to Netflix can get the subscription today and gain access to these titles.

While the official release date is still December 14, 2023, some users might see a different date depending on the time zone they live in. The links below will help everyone know the exact release date of the GTA Trilogy as per their location:

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: https://bit.ly/GTASanAndreasNetflix

Grand Theft Auto 3: https://bit.ly/GTAIIINetflix

Grand Theft Auto Vice City: https://t.co/Ig1j4VDDSK

Players also have the option to pre-order the game if it’s not released yet. While the game is supposed to be compatible with all the latest Android devices, there is a list of iOS devices compatible with the game that you should know.

GTA Trilogy by Netflix will work on the following iOS devices

iPads:

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPhones:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

With the rumors of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and the recent release of Chop Shop DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online, it seems like a great time for fans of the franchise.

