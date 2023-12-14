GTA Trilogy on Netflix launches today: Check here if it's out yet

GTA Trilogy will be launched for Netflix members on Android and iOS devices today. It will be a port of The Definitive Edition that has been available on consoles since 2021. The bundle includes three classic titles with refined experiences – Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Netlifx announced this huge step in gaming last month, allowing gamers to even pre-order it.
While the media giant scheduled the GTA Trilogy release date for December 14, 2023, some users can see a different date. That being said, let’s learn the updated release date of the mobile game for Netflix members.
Netflix’s GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition launches either today or tomorrow
By getting titles like Grand Theft Auto on their platform, Netlfix is taking a huge step in the future of gaming. All of the three classic titles refined as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be playable on compatible Android and iOS devices without any additional cost for members. Those who are not subscribed to Netflix can get the subscription today and gain access to these titles.
While the official release date is still December 14, 2023, some users might see a different date depending on the time zone they live in. The links below will help everyone know the exact release date of the GTA Trilogy as per their location:
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: https://bit.ly/GTASanAndreasNetflix
Grand Theft Auto 3: https://bit.ly/GTAIIINetflix
Grand Theft Auto Vice City: https://t.co/Ig1j4VDDSK
Players also have the option to pre-order the game if it’s not released yet. While the game is supposed to be compatible with all the latest Android devices, there is a list of iOS devices compatible with the game that you should know.
GTA Trilogy by Netflix will work on the following iOS devices
iPads:
- iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air (5th generation)
- iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
iPhones:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
With the rumors of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and the recent release of Chop Shop DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online, it seems like a great time for fans of the franchise.
