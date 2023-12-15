How to play GTA Trilogy on mobile without Netflix: Download links for Android/iOS

GTA Trilogy has been released by Netflix for Android and iOS mobile devices, allowing Netflix subscribers to experience the Definitive Edition of classic Grand Theft Auto titles (Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Vice City) at no additional cost. However, that’s not the only way to access these games, and you can also play them without being a Netflix subscriber.

This article shares the download links for the Android and iOS versions of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition titles and some important information that those who aren't subscribed to Netflix must know.

GTA Trilogy on mobile is playable without Netflix as well (Android/iOS)

The GTA Trilogy on Netflix is one of the best things the entertainment giant has to offer to gamers at the moment. However, some may want to try these redefined versions of classic Rockstar titles without having to get a Netflix subscription. Luckily, the game’s developers haven't made these games exclusive to Netflix, and players can access them from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store as well.

The links below will help you buy and download the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS devices:

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition:

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition:

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition:

Here’s the estimated file size for each game in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition:

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition

iOS: 1.7 GB

Android: 476 MB

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition

iOS: 2.8 GB

Android: 590 MB

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition

iOS: 2.9 GB

Android: 732 MB

Android users should know that all three games of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition require additional in-game files to be downloaded, making their size almost equivalent to that of the iOS versions.

Are the mobile versions of the Trilogy Definitive Edition better than the console/PC versions?

While the trilogy’s Definitive Edition was a buggy mess at launch, it seems that both Android and iOS versions are more refined. Many fans have compared the console and mobile versions side-by-side and noticed a slight improvement in the mobile ports.

As can be seen below, fans have praised the visuals of these mobile ports compared to their consoles/PC counterparts.

Some dedicated fans still regard the classic or original versions of the games as the best way to experience the titles. However, many fans believe that these mobile ports are a good alternative, as they are convenient and have managed to improve upon the Definitive Edition of the titles.

