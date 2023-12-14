GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition file size (Android and iOS) revealed

The release date of the Android and iOS versions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was announced as December 14, 2023. All active Netflix subscribers can access the Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters free of cost upon their release on the aforementioned platforms. The file size of each game has also been revealed on the Apple App Store.

However, file size details haven't been revealed for Android devices yet. As of writing, both Android and iOS users can pre-register for these titles and be notified of their availability.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition iOS and expected Android file size

The file size of the GTA Trilogy on Netflix has been revealed for iOS devices. Here is a list for the same:

Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition - 1.7 GB

- 1.7 GB Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition - 2.8 GB

- 2.8 GB Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition - 2.9 GB

It must also be noted that these games will only be available on iPhones and iPads with an A12 Bionic chip or later and iOS/iPadOS 16.0 or later.

The file sizes of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for Android devices were not revealed at the time of writing. However, they could be of a similar size if one considers the original mobile ports of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Android.

Here are the file sizes of the original GTA Trilogy mobile ports that were released some years ago on Android:

Grand Theft Auto 3 - 1 GB

- 1 GB Grand Theft Auto Vice City - 1 GB

- 1 GB Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - 2 GB

Thus, we can expect the Definitive Edition's Android file sizes to be similar or slightly larger bigger. Having said that, the actual Android file size can only be confirmed once it is available on the Google Play Store.

Mobile users on both platforms can pre-register to be notified of their release by Rockstar Games.

As mentioned, the Android and iOS ports of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be free to all active Netflix subscribers. They can download the games from the official Netflix mobile app, Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store once they are available.

