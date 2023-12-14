How to download GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android/iOS?

The Android and iOS ports of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition are set to be released today, December 14, 2023, and they will be free for all Netflix subscribers on these platforms. In 2021, Rockstar Games released remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas as The Definitive Edition for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

The three games are now set to debut on mobile, and will be downloadable via the official Netflix app, Google Play Store, and Apple App Store. This article will briefly explain how these Rockstar Games titles can be downloaded once they release on Android and iOS.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: How to download on Android and iOS devices

As mentioned earlier, December 14 is the release date of the GTA Trilogy on Netflix, specifically The Definitive Edition. It consists of the remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Once available, the games can be downloaded from the official Netflix mobile app itself. To do this, access the app's Games section and click on the icon of whichever game you want to play to open its dedicated page. Here, you will see a Get Game button, which will take you to the device's official app store.

Then, you can simply download the game from there. The following YouTube video can also be used to understand the process:

The Rockstar Games titles can also be downloaded directly from Android and iOS' official app stores.

For instance, you can download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition titles from Google Play Store for Android. Here are the links to each title's page:

As of writing, you can pre-register for these games from these links to get notified whenever they become available.

You can pre-register for each title individually (Image via play.google.com)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition titles can also be downloaded from the Apple App Store, but only for the iPhone and iPad. Here are their App Store links:

The three remastered games are still unavailable as of this writing, but are expected to release soon. Their release date was announced as December 14 last month, and they will be free for all Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS.

This has been quite an exciting month for Grand Theft Auto fans. Rockstar Games released the much-awaited debut trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, giving a glimpse of what is to come in the next installment.

The developer also released The Chop Shop update for Grand Theft Auto Online, adding tons of fresh content and quality-of-life upgrades to the popular multiplayer. With the Definitive Edition set to come out on mobile, fans have a lot more GTA content to look forward to.

