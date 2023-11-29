List of iOS devices compatible with Netflix's GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has just been announced by Netflix for iOS users. People who are subscribed to Netflix will be able to play the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto 3 on Apple devices starting December 14, 2023. However, sadly, not every Apple device is compatible with the mobile game.

That being said, this article shares all iOS devices that can play GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition via Netflix.

GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition on Netflix: More than 30 iOS devices are compatible

Netflix officially announced GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition earlier today, allowing subscribers using iOS devices to experience the classic games for free.

Here’s a complete list of Apple devices that will be able to play them:

iPhones (iOS 16.0 or later with A12 Bionic chip):

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Additionally, Netflix’s GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition can also be played on a variety of iPads. Here’s a complete list of iPads compatible with the game:

iPads (iPadOS 16.0 or later with A12 Bionic chip):

iPad Pro (11-inch)

iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9 inch) (5th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9 inch) (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Netflix subscribers can pre-register for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition from today onwards.

While there’s no release date set for non-subscribers, it’s a great deal for Netflix subscribers to try the game on mobile without additional cost.

