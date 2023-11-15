5 reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition deserves to be on Android/iOS devices

The GTA Trilogy, comprising Vice City, Liberty City, and San Andreas, recently received a remaster. Rockstar Games released it as the Definitive Edition, which has improved graphics, enhanced textures, and additional features that were missing from the original version of the titles.

However, this remastered version is only available on certain platforms, like PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, the original versions of these titles are available for mobile devices (Android and iOS).

Naturally, gamers are wondering if Rockstar Games has any plans to release GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the handheld gaming platform.

This article highlights some of the reasons why the video game publishing company should go ahead with this idea and roll out the Grand Theft Trilogy for mobile phones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons Rockstar Games should release GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS devices

1) The OG versions are already available on these devices

One of the biggest reasons why the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy deserves to be on Android and iOS devices is because the OG versions of the titles are already available on these platforms.

It would only make sense for Rockstar Games to also roll out the remastered version, allowing players to experience the enhanced graphics and improved features on their mobile devices. GTA San Andreas is also one of the best-ported Grand Theft Auto titles for the platform.

2) Portable gaming is great

The big advantage of owning and playing a video game on mobile or Nintendo Switch is the portability that these devices offer. Players don't have to sit in one place to start gaming and can do so anywhere and at any time.

Releasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on these devices will allow players to enjoy the popular Grand Theft Auto titles at their leisure and comfort, even without owning an expensive gaming rig.

3) It will open the GTA world to a whole new player base and revenue stream

Mobile gaming has become very trendy in the last few years, with more and more publishers rolling out their popular titles for these devices. Rockstar Games should not miss the opportunity to do the same.

Releasing the Definitive Editions of extremely popular titles like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas will open a new stream of revenue for Rockstar Games.

4) The not-so-perfect graphics will look incredible on mobile

A big part of the Grand Theft Auto community was not happy with the remaster because the graphics, although better than before, were still not up to the mark. After what they experienced in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, players felt the graphics were old and outdated.

However, these graphics will look a lot better on smaller screens that have limited rendering power. This means a lot of people would enjoy the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on their mobiles rather than on PCs or consoles.

5) Everyone deserves to experience the epic storylines

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy has one of the most epic storylines out of all the games in the series. While Liberty City is all about Claude and his silent yet mysterious nature, GTA Vice City's Tommy Vercetti is the opposite with his hilarious monologues and outrageous tactics.

CJ, on the other hand, is much more complex. Players get to see him start from the bottom and rise to the top. He faced all the hardships that life could throw at him and still won in the end.

It is only fair that mobile gamers get to experience these incredible stories with enhanced graphics and improved features as well.

Since the GTA 6 leaks have hinted that the upcoming installment in the series might be set in Vice City, it is the perfect time for Rockstar Games to release the remastered version of the old-era trio of titles to let everyone experience the thrill before the big release.

