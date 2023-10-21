5 significant differences between the original GTA Vice City and its Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City is one of the most loved titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. And with Rockstar Games rolling out its Definitive Edition, players wonder if there's any significant difference.

Disastrous releases in the past haven't given remakes and remasters a good image among gamers. So, naturally, everyone wants to know if the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is worth buying. Notably, Rockstar added several new and improved features to enhance the overall experience.

This article will compare the original with the remaster to judge the new version.

5 main things that Rockstar has changed in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

1) Controls

Gamers who have played GTA Vice City back in the day remember how clunky the controls were. This aspect was especially frustrating for players using controllers. The ridiculous button mapping made it hard to control Tommy while completing the missions or handling aerial vehicles.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games seems to have worked on this issue, as the controls in the Definitive Edition are way better. Now, players can select their preferred control option and easily bind buttons to control all the awesome vehicles in Vice City. This change significantly makes the remastered version better than the original.

2) Addition of the weapon wheel

Nothing is more frustrating than scrolling the mouse wheel to select your favorite weapon during combat. The Weapon Wheel is also one of those features that fans immensely appreciate in Grand Theft Auto 5. Well, Rockstar has added this feature to the Definitive Edition to make things better.

Accessing the weapon wheel is very easy and can be done at any time. So, now, gamers won't have to look for cover while waiting for the minigun to appear in hand. One can also use this feature to inspect all the weapons in their arsenal in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

3) Improved graphics

Although the original GTA Vice City has an interesting plot to keep the players invested, the graphics are outdated by far. Fortunately, Rockstar went all out and improved graphics and character models in the Definitive Edition. This change beats using all the different GTA Vice City mods to improve the overall experience.

The improved graphics make the nostalgia hit harder and has successfully attracted all the old fans of the title. The HD overhaul of the game also comes with a 4k 60 FPS resolution option that makes the experience even better. Although it had some initial issues, Rockstar has resolved most of them.

4) GPS

One of the biggest struggles back in the day was to reach a certain waypoint simply by using the roads in GTA Vice City. Now that the Definitive Edition of the game has GPS, players can mark pinpoint locations and follow the line on the map without worrying about getting lost.

Although the GPS doesn't prove a distance measurement, it's better than wandering aimlessly and entering strange places. This feature allows players to explore the map easily and complete missions.

5) Restart missions immediately

Apart from clunky controls and cartoonish character models, the most tiring thing about the original Grand Theft Auto Vice City was the inability to restart a mission immediately. Players had to return to the original point to start the mission in case of failure.

Fortunately, this issue has been resolved in the remastered version, allowing the players to immediately restart the missions without traveling back. With the rumors about the GTA 6 announcement date floating around the internet, it's good to see Rockstar working to improve the previous titles as well.

