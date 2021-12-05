5 of the most awesome vehicles in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City fully captures how fun driving can be, thanks to a diverse selection of awesome vehicles.

Players should get used to driving around city landscapes. If they aren't shooting at somebody, they are likely driving instead. Every vehicle is representative of their game's time period. GTA Vice City mainly focuses on the 80's, so players can expect plenty of flashy sports cars.

There are several factors that make vehicles fun to drive. Sometimes players have a need for speed, while other times they have an appetite for destruction. Performance and design also go a long way to ensuring a good experience. Fortunately, GTA Vice City offers some of the most awesome vehicles.

Five awesome cars that players should ride in GTA Vice City

5) Hotring Racer

This rare vehicle has only shown up in two games, one of them being GTA Vice City. Hotring Racers stand out for its sponsorship designs, since there are several different variants. Players can find it in Sunshine Autos once they complete all the asset missions, as well as the stadium events.

It's a surprisingly fast racing car that can keep up with a Cheetah. While it's not resistant by any means, players can avoid collisions with excellent handling and grip. In terms of performance, it's one of the better vehicles in GTA Vice City.

4) Cheetah

With a name like the Cheetah, players should expect a very fast vehicle. They will not be disappointed with its overall performance. It excels in nearly every statistic, especially in regards to speed and braking.

The Cheetah is a slick and smooth vehicle, whether it's the classic variant or the one used by law enforcement.

3) Infernus

The Infernus is one of the fastest cars in GTA Vice City, if not the fastest. Players will have an easier time in street races, just as long as they can handle sharp corners. When GTA Vice City players think about cars in this game, this is likely one of the first ones. The iconic look is certainly one for the ages.

Classy sports cars are very common in this game. The Infernus tends to spawn outside the Vercetti Estate, so players can always give it a quick test drive.

2) Rhino

Military tanks define power in the GTA series, especially with the Rhino. Players will feel invincible as they destroy everything in sight. They can blow up vehicles simply by touching them or using the main cannon.

Rhino tanks are rarely found in GTA Vice City. However, it's absolutely worth the effort of getting one. Players should definitely make room in one of their garages.

1) Hunter

Vigilante missions have never been easier in GTA Vice City. All the players need to use is the Hunter. It can be found at Fort Baxter Air Base after the game is complete. Alternatively, players can also find all 100 hidden packages.

The Hunter is the fastest helicopter in GTA Vice City. What makes it a major threat is its heavy weaponry. Players will have the time of their life blowing up enemy targets, since the Hunter makes it too easy.

