5 most iconic vehicles from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is a fantastic mixture of flashy sports cars and goofy oddballs.

Driving is a core gameplay aspect for the entire series, and if a player isn't shooting, they might be driving instead. They can even do both in some cases. Players can also put a little personality into their vehicles, as GTA Vice City offers a wide selection of iconic ones.

Most players will remember these vehicles off the top of their heads. Whether it's a delivery scooter or a hot supercar, they are a defining part of the game. GTA Vice City brings style and substance to these 80's-themed vehicles.

Five iconic vehicles in GTA Vice City that will turn heads

5) Pizza Boy

This vehicle is unique to the 3D Universe. GTA Vice City players can deliver pizzas as they ride this scooter. This is one of the more fun vehicles in the entire series, and it gives the game extra flavor.

Players can find the Pizza Boy near the Well Stacked Pizza Co. It's identifiable by its bright red color scheme.

4) Cuban Hermes

These hot rods are a regular sight in Little Havana, and Cubans will often drive them around the area. It's recognizable by its fiery paint job.

The gang variant performs much better than the average Hermes. As a result, players will find more use for it.

3) Zebra Cab

This special vehicle will be unlocked once the Kaufman Cabs missions are complete. Unlike most vehicles in the game, this vehicle uses a unique pattern. The zebra paint job makes it stand out in Vice City. It has more in common with GTA Online skins.

The Zebra Cab makes its first appearance in the Cabmaggedon mission. Players must survive a gauntlet before they engage their main rival. It's one of the most unique missions in the entire series.

2) Cheetah

Stylish vehicles are a defining aspect of GTA Vice City. These colorful sports cars can be seen near beachside resorts. In sharp contrast to other games, the Cheetah is commonly found in the streets.

It boasts high speeds, sharp handling, and great acceleration. Players can easily win street races with this vehicle. There is a VCPD Cheetah which lets players do Vigilante side jobs. It's not recommended since the Cheetah lacks any protection. It's a notable reference to the Miami Vice television series.

1) Infernus

This high class vehicle is the signature ride of Lance Vance, who sports a flashy white Infernus. It's quite understandable why he would choose this vehicle. The Infernus is one of the fastest cars in GTA Vice City.

Players should consider getting one for their garage. While it's susceptible to crash deformation, it's perfect for sharp turns and quick handling. The Infernus is one of the most ultramodern rides in the series, and players will look great driving this vehicle down the Vice City sunset.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

