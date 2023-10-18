5 spooky GTA Vice City mods to try during the Halloween season

Spooky GTA Vice City mods aren't too common, but this list highlights five good ones to help players enjoy the horrifying Halloween season. All these modifications should be timeless, especially since the original game was delisted back when the Trilogy Definitive Editions launched. The .readME files associated with the downloads usually explain how to install everything.

Actual download links cannot be included here. Gamers can find such files on LibertyCity.net, ModDB, GameBanana, and the Internet Archive. All GTA Vice City mods listed here work as of the latest patch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five GTA Vice City mods worth downloading for a spooky Halloween

1) GTA Long Night

There are a few variations of this GTA Vice City mod, such as HD, Russian, or English. Regardless of the version you prefer, it has a simple Halloween concept.

The gist of GTA Long Night is that you can play as characters fighting off zombie hordes. However, it's not just about you fighting the undead. There are actual missions to do involving vehicles (including the infamous RC Goblin).

Everything in this modification takes place in a dark, dimly-lit version of Vice City. Completing the whole story could take you an hour or so, although it is worth mentioning that variations of the Long Night also exist in Grand Theft Auto III.

2) Raccoon City Stories

If you just want another mindless zombie-related modification, Raccoon City Stories is a good option. This GTA Vice City mod changes the map a bit but still keeps some parts as is.

Much like GTA Long Night, Raccoon City Stories involves the player trying to survive against a horde of zombies. This classic modification is a bit old, but it still holds up well today for anybody seeking a fun little horror diversion for this year's Halloween.

Raccoon City Stories is primarily intended for fun free-roaming, as opposed to any big storyline.

3) Ghost cheat code

Can't show too much blood on this website (Image via Faizan Gaming)

If you want to become transparent like a ghost and have blood squirting everywhere in GTA Vice City, this option is for you. This mod is known as Ghost, and players can enable it by typing "BOOIAMAGHOST." To disable it, enter "MAKEMEALIVEAGAIN."

Once you enable this cheat code, you're essentially invincible against everything. Some players' favorite activities in the old Grand Theft Auto games involved mowing every NPC down, so this type of modification would be handy for them, regardless of whether it's Halloween season or not.

4) Silent Hill Exotica

There was once a time when Silent Hill Exotica was a piece of Lost Media. Fortunately for gamers, this GTA Vice City mod was re-discovered on March 19, 2023. This modification changes the classic game to have more Silent Hill monsters and characters (which is aptly fitting for the Halloween season, too).

Silent Hill Exotica was originally an Xbox mod, making it noticeably different from many of the PC modifications that players are used to downloading.

5) Skeleton Skin

Skeletons are often associated with Halloween (Image via Sparow)

This GTA Vice City Mod essentially changes a character's model to a skeleton. It's incredibly simple, as there isn't any additional SFX or special effects tied to this render. Anybody who enjoys a spooky Halloween may inevitably appreciate the chance to be a skeleton.

Combining this modification with others can also be pretty funny, depending on what exactly you use in conjunction with the Skeleton Skin.

Check out the latest GTA 6 trailer leak here.

Poll : Do you usually play several GTA games in a single year? Yes No 0 votes