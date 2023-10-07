Top 5 Halloween mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Halloween 2023 celebrations have kicked off in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's online mode, but Rockstar Games doesn't seem to have any plans for the story mode. Nevertheless, players can enjoy the spooky season offline as well by installing some really interesting and creative Halloween-themed mods. While some of them add brand-new content to the game, others affect its map.

The title is now 10 years old, and fans are desperately waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Its release date still hasn't been announced, so these mods will help in having a somewhat fresh experience in the current title.

With that said, here are the top five Halloween mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1 and 4 other top Halloween mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) Halloween Block Party

The Halloween Block Party mod is quite creative. It edits the game's map, adding a locality where a bunch of NPCs can be seen celebrating Halloween. Not only are these characters dressed for the occasion, but even the houses sport interesting decorations that fit the festivities.

Additionally, these modded NPCs have some basic animations, which somewhat bring them to life. Once installed, players can visit this neighborhood as any of the three lead characters and take part in the celebrations.

Its creator is Avery, who has also made several other GTA 5 mods, and it has a download size of just 7 KB.

4) Halloween Customs

Los Santos Customs is the hub of vehicle customization in GTA 5's story mode. Rockstar Games has designed its interior with great detail, but it has been the same for the last 10 years.

Those looking to add something fresh to the popular vehicle workshop, especially for Halloween, can try GTAOnlineGamer's Halloween Customs mod.

Post installation, Los Santos Customs boasts a new interior, such as fresh floor design, wall paint, and graphics. The quality of these textures is quite high and fits very well with the vanilla surroundings. Rockstar hasn't released a GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 for the story mode, but this is a decent workaround.

3) Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Ecto-1 is a vehicle featured heavily in the popular Hollywood movie Ghostbusters. It has a very distinct design that is almost instantly recognizable. Ghostbusters fans who also play Grand Theft Auto 5 can enjoy an unofficial integration of the two brands via the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 mod created by Madgaz.

This mod adds the Ecto-1 to the story mode in all its glory. It has good-quality textures and is pretty screen-accurate. Interestingly, a similar car, the Albany Brigham, was data mined from San Andreas Mercenaries update's files.

It might be added to Grand Theft Auto Online soon

Rockstar is yet to announce details such as the GTA 6 price, release date, and more.

2) Friday the 13th Mod

Friday the 13th is an incredibly famous Horror film franchise. To celebrate the spooky season this year in GTA 5, players can install the Friday the 13th Mod by HermanDude. This mod adds a mission to the story mode wherein players must escape from Friday the 13th's infamous antagonist, Jason Voorhees.

They can either take him out themselves or call the cops for assistance. That said, taking Jason out isn't that easy. While this modded mission is pretty straightforward, it adds something new to the same old game.

1) Halloween Mod Menu

Some options in the Halloween Mod Menu (Image via gta5-mods.com)

TheCrusaderYT's Halloween Mod Menu adds an incredibly extensive mod menu to Grand Theft Auto 5. This is arguably the best way to celebrate Halloween, as it lets players spawn carved pumpkins, UFOs, clothing items, and many more Halloween-themed assets.

The menu even has options for time, weather, and animations. It can be accessed by pressing F5 on keyboard, and navigated using the Numpad buttons. The mod creator has also added controls for gamepads.

