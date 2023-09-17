Why the GTA 5 10th anniversary update was a big disappointment

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is Rockstar Games' most successful title of all time, making billions of dollars and selling over 180 million copies to date. The gaming studio was hence expected to do something unique for the game's 10th anniversary. However, the developer only released a handful of free items and increased the payouts of some in-game jobs.

Needless to say, the majority of the title's incredibly large playerbase felt extremely disappointed. It is possible that most of the development teams might be busy with the sequel, but a gaming studio as big as Rockstar should have been able to come up with something better for GTA 5's 10th anniversary update.

Rockstar Games disappoints with an underwhelming GTA 5 10th anniversary update

To celebrate Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games released outfits based on the game's three lead characters. Here are the names of the outfits and their corresponding protagonist:

The Retired Criminal - Michael De Santa

- Michael De Santa The Homie - Franklin Clinton

- Franklin Clinton The Groupie - Trevor Phillips

Along with these outfits, Rockstar also released the following three exclusive weapon tints:

Suede Bucks Finish (Carbine Rifle) - Michael De Santa

(Carbine Rifle) - Michael De Santa Employee of the Month Finish (Micro SMG) - Franklin Clinton

(Micro SMG) - Franklin Clinton Uncle T Finish (RPG) - Trevor Phillips

All these items are free of cost and can be unlocked by just logging into GTA Online by September 27, 2023. However, this is by no means enough to commemorate such a major milestone, and fans were visibly upset.

In its Newswire post from last week, Rockstar mentioned a special event and collectibles for the game's 10th anniversary update. It did generate some excitement, but the reality was underwhelming.

Many had known about these outfits and weapon tints for a long time, as they had been datamined back when the San Andreas Mercenaries update was released. In fact, even the clothing items for Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary, which falls sometime later this year, have already been revealed by data miners.

The gaming studio has, unfortunately, been disappointing fans for quite a while now. Be it Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's buggy release, Red Dead Redemption's $49.99 port for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and now Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary update.

Although Rockstar has never celebrated any of its games' anniversaries in grand fashion, more was expected from this event, especially because this game is its most successful title ever. Some were even hoping for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, but all we know about that game still comes from last year's GTA 6 leaked footage.

The only useful things to come out of Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th birthday are the payout bonuses and hefty discounts on GTA Online commodities. That said, bonus rewards and discounts of this nature are offered every week via GTA Online weekly updates.

