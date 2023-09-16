GTA 5 APK + OBB download links in 2023: Official mobile game or malicious content?

Rockstar Games is celebrating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary in its multiplayer mode, GTA Online. The title has been incredibly successful for the gaming studio, selling over 180 million copies in its lifetime. Today, the game is available on three generations of consoles and PCs. While some titles from the series are available on Android devices, this one might not go down that route.

That said, the internet is riddled with advertisements of GTA 5 APK or OBB download links. Rockstar hasn't announced any plans about its 2013 release being ported over to Android, so anyone wondering about the authenticity of these links should know that they are absolutely fake.

Avoid any GTA 5 APK + OBB download links as they are malicious and not related to the game's mobile version

Rockstar Games has never announced anything about releasing Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android or iOS devices. Therefore, you must avoid clicking on any pop-ups or advertisements claiming to be GTA 5 APK + OBB download links, as they are nothing but malicious content.

In the last decade, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been re-released a couple of times but has never had an official mobile version. In fact, it isn't even available on the popular hand-held console, Nintendo Switch.

These are the only platforms on which Rockstar's 2013 title has been released:

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

Even though many are now looking forward to the game's sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6, its popularity is still enormously high. This is exactly why scammers use its name as bait to infect people's Android devices with malware.

In some cases, APK or OBB links might lead to a fan-made/unofficial version of the game. However, downloading that isn't safe either, as they can install viruses in your smartphones or tablets.

Seeing how even PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are struggling to run GTA 5 smoothly in 2023, it seems highly unlikely that the game will ever be ported to hand-held devices. It is incredibly expansive, and Android devices currently lack the technological capability.

That said, there are quite a few games like GTA 5 on Android, and they can be downloaded safely from the Google Play Store. For instance, Gameloft's Gangstar franchise is as close as it gets to a Grand Theft Auto-like experience on hand-held devices. Some of its games are free, whereas others must be bought.

Needless to say, you must only download them from the Google Play Store or the App Store to be safe from any malware. Alternatively, you can purchase official Android versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Google Play Store.

Poll : Have you played any GTA games on Android? Yes No 0 votes