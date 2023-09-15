Why Rockstar should release Michael DLC for GTA Online

While Rockstar Games has brought back most of the GTA 5 characters, including two protagonists, to Grand Theft Auto Online, Michael De Santa is yet to make his debut. He was reportedly the first character to be selected as a protagonist for the 2013 game. However, his absence from the multiplayer title to date has disappointed many fans.

Many want the gaming studio to bring him back to the series with a dedicated DLC. However, Rockstar Games hasn’t shown any indications of doing so. This article briefly discusses why there is no Michael DLC in GTA Online to date.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Will there be a Michael DLC in GTA Online anytime soon?

Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer to the question on the subject yet. Rockstar Games brought back Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton in different years with two different DLCs. The former debuted in GTA Online in 2015 and the latter in 2021. However, the gaming studio is tight-lipped over Michael De Santa’s return to the multiplayer game.

He is one of the most loved protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. Michael acted as a mentor to Franklin and helped him become who he is today. The character could also be a mentor, guide, or mission provider for players in multiplayer. However, despite numerous requests, a GTA Online Michael DLC is still a distant dream.

Prospects referring to Michael in the game

While Rockstar Games is completely silent over Michael De Santa’s return, the game has multiple elements that directly or indirectly refer to the character. During the mission On Course, available from the Agency business, Franklin Clinton briefly mentions Michael while trespassing through the Richards Majestic Studio.

Moreover, data miners have previously found a pedestrian model named movie set that has a spawn location near the movie studio.

With the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has added an outfit named The Retired Criminal and a Suede Bucks Finish livery for the Carbine Rifle, that refers to Michael. This was confirmed by the studio’s official Newswire published on September 14, 2023.

Why Rockstar should bring Michael to Grand Theft Auto Online?

There are many reasons why the gaming studio should consider bringing back Michael De Santa to the multiplayer game before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Firstly, he is the only protagonist left whose current whereabouts are still unknown. Michael technically disappeared from the series after the events of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Secondly, since the multiplayer game has seemingly reached its saturation point, the player base is anticipating a Michael DLC to bid adieu to the 10-year-old game on a good note. Therefore, Rockstar should consider the requests and release a good DLC free of GTA Online money glitches.

