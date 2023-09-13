GTA Online glitch allows solo players to earn 90 million dollars every day

Rockstar Games is pretty quick in patching GTA Online money glitches, but a popular one known as the Deluxo money glitch still seems to be working. It involves buying the Imponte Deluxo. However, disconnecting your internet when you're making the purchase can get you this ride for free. After that, the vehicle can be sold for millions of in-game cash.

This process can then be repeated to make an incredible amount of money. That said, you must take GTA Online's daily vehicle sell limit into account. Now, let's take a closer look at the money glitch that allows solo players to earn 90 million dollars every day.

Solo players can use a GTA Online glitch to earn 90 million dollars every day

To execute this Grand Theft Auto Online glitch, you must be able to afford the Imponte Deluxo, which costs $5,750,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Additionally, you will have to create a secondary character and copy your primary avatar's rank to equip it with.

To do this, head to game's pause menu, go to the Online tab, and select Swap Character. Now, create a brand new secondary avatar; do not change any of its attributes, and join an online lobby with it.

Create a secondary character here (Image via YouTube/Rams la pierre)

As mentioned earlier, you must copy your main character's rank to the new one. Doing this will allow the two avatars to have a shared bank account. The new secondary character will also be provided with a free garage that will come into use later.

After creating the secondary character and equipping it with your primary's stats, head to Warstock Cache and Carry, open Imponte Deluxo's page, and click on "Buy It Now." However, you must disconnect your internet immediately after clicking on this option.

This will trigger an error message and load up GTA 5's story mode. While loading into the story mode, reconnect your internet and head back online as soon as you enter this mode.

Selling the Deluxo (Image via YouTube/Rams la pierre)

If done correctly, you should get the Imponte Deluxo delivered to your free garage without spending any money. Now, you can take this vehicle to a Los Santos Customs outlet and sell it for over three million dollars.

Tez2, a prominent Rockstar insider, has reported that the daily sell limit for Personal Vehicles was recently changed. You can reportedly sell a maximum of three cars every two hours without crossing the new threshold.

Although players can allegedly cross this threshold 10 times, it is safer not to trade more than three cars in two hours. Thus, selling 30 Deluxos via this glitch method can earn you 90 million dollars every day. This is a good way to stock up before GTA 5 10th anniversary celebrations.

However, you must keep the daily and hourly sell limits in mind so as to not risk any punishment. Additionally, as Rockstar usually patches such glitches via background updates, it is possible that this money exploit might not work for everyone.

