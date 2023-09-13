GTA 5’s 10th anniversary update release date and time for all regions

GTA 5’s 10th anniversary update is the next big event for the game as announced by Rockstar Games last week. Much information about the special occasion has been leaked online, revealing a lot of things players can expect when the update goes live this Thursday, September 14, 2023. A brand new vehicle is also going to be released as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC with the update.

The exact release time hasn’t been disclosed yet; however, gamers are inclined to believe that the GTA 5 anniversary update will follow the same release schedule as the normal weekly updates.

GTA 5’s 10th anniversary expected release time for different regions

Rockstar shared information about the upcoming GTA 5 10th anniversary in their last Newswire post. Surprisingly, the developers haven’t shared any trailer yet to celebrate this special event despite the game completing 10 years of its journey.

Rockstar Games rarely discloses the release times for such events in advance, generally to avoid any last-minute unexpected delays on the day. While the developers haven’t given any specific schedule for the upcoming anniversary update, it’s presumable based on every weekly event’s starting time. It is safe to assume that the same pattern will be followed this time as well. It will also kick-start a brand new GTA+ membership period for the next month.

Assuming the same release schedule will be followed, the GTA 5 10-year anniversary update should go live at the following times tomorrow, September 14, 2023:

Beijing, China - 5:00 pm CST

5:00 pm CST Christchurch, New Zealand - 9:00 pm NZDT

9:00 pm NZDT Perth, Australia - 5:00 pm AWST

5:00 pm AWST Sydney, Australia - 7:00 pm AEDT

7:00 pm AEDT Tokyo, Japan - 6:00 pm JST

6:00 pm JST Seoul, South Korea - 6:00 pm KST

6:00 pm KST Moscow, Russia - 12:00 pm EEST

12:00 pm EEST Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET

11:00 am CET Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm AST

12:00 pm AST Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST

11:00 am CEST Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET

11:00 am CET London, United Kingdom - 10:00 am GMT

10:00 am GMT Nagpur, India - 2:30 PM IST

2:30 PM IST São Paolo, Brazil - 6:00 am BRT

6:00 am BRT Alberta, Canada - 3:00 am CST

3:00 am CST Seattle, USA - 2:00 am PST

Players should note that the developers can shift the timings a bit if required. Overall, they can expect the update to go live at the above-estimated time across all regions. The upcoming anniversary event will be rolled out on all currently supported major platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

PC

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

Here’s everything known coming to the game tomorrow (September 14) as part of the update:

A brand new Bravado Hotring Hellfire car

A brand new collectible event

Brand new anniversary-special clothing items

As the above-mentioned things are part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content, the update could take little to no extra download to access these items.

