Why Rockstar should announce GTA 6 at GTA 5 10th anniversary event this week

The Grand Theft Auto community is gradually growing impatient about the lack of an official announcement for GTA 6. This is evident on Twitter, where any updates shared by Rockstar Games are bombarded with queries from fans about the upcoming game. The player base is now looking forward to the 10th-anniversary celebration of Grand Theft Auto 5 and expects Rockstar to announce something related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the popular gaming studio has already teased the celebration of the anniversary event, there is still no indication of announcing the upcoming title. This article briefly explains why Rockstar Games should announce GTA 6 during Grand Theft Auto 5’s anniversary event.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th-anniversary event is the best time for Rockstar Games to reveal GTA 6

The next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is one the most anticipated games in recent times, and fans have been waiting for it for years. While Rockstar Games skipped all previous events and opportunities to reveal the game, GTA 5’s 10th anniversary is a special occasion for the entire fanbase.

It is undoubtedly the most popular project of Rockstar Games that has made billions in profit. However, the game has aged, and most fans have already explored every nook and cranny of the map. The community is eagerly waiting for a new map to explore, and nothing can be better than the HD Universe Vice City.

Rockstar Games follows the practice of releasing a new game more than a year after its official announcement. Therefore, the longer it takes for them to officially announce GTA 6, the later the game will likely be available for purchase in stores.

The September 2022 leaks showed some clips from the pre-alpha stage of the game, and they were well received by the gaming community. According to several sources, which also include the GTA 6 leaker, the upcoming game has been in development for nearly a decade now.

Strangely, the leak event is about to complete its first anniversary on September 18, 2023, but there is still no sign of an official announcement. Therefore, Rockstar Games should take this golden opportunity to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 on September 17, 2023, when Grand Theft Auto 5 completes its 10 years since its first release.

The gaming studio has been gradually releasing content from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. While it has already been announced that the Bravado Hotring Hellfire will be made available as a souvenir to celebrate Story Mode’s 10th anniversary, players are looking forward to the new collectible event that Rockstar Games teased in the official Newswire.

Many fans believe that the studio will provide some teasers for GTA 6 in the event, similar to how they teased Red Dead Redemption 2 before its release.

