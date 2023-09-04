GTA 6 release date of October 2024 seemingly confirmed by a new leaked voice supposedly of Take-Two CEO himself

While Rockstar Games is yet to announce the release date of GTA 6, a new “leaked” voice clip, rumored to be from Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick, is taking the gaming community by storm. The voice clip first appeared on X (formerly Twitter) as a video file without visuals. The person in it was talking about the release date of the upcoming game in October 2024.

GTA 6 SPAM, the uploader of the video, was seen trying to convince the community about its authenticity multiple times. While some fans were persuaded, others rejected the rumor, saying the voice was AI-generated. Apparently, the clip was taken down from the profile by Take-Two Interactive, citing a copyright issue. The community is now divided on whether the claim was real or fake.

New rumor says Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 on October 23, with a release date of October 24

The profile shared the leaked GTA 6 clip on September 2, 2023, where they claimed that the voice belonged to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO. While the original clip is no longer available, a brief summary is transcripted below:

“The plans for the next Grand Theft Auto game are set, and we expect Rockstar Games to…launch a new title in Fiscal 2025...October 24 to be precise, actually."

It is unsure whether the voice referred to the date October 24 or simply the month of October 2024.

However, the community also emphasized the next part, which mentioned the GTA 6 announcement date. You can read a brief citation below:

“An announcement is expected to be coming from Rockstar's side very soon this coming October 23 we expect a high percentage of that $8 billion in net bookings to come from the next Grand Theft Auto. So hopefully, everything goes as planned, and the strategy for VI goes the way we expect it to.”

The clip went viral on the platform before being taken down on September 3, 2023. The profile also received an email notification from Take-Two Interactive Software. Inc., which is the parent company of Rockstar Games.

Many community members stated the clip was fake and called out the profile for sharing false information.

Readers are advised to follow Rockstar Games’ newswire for any confirmed information.

