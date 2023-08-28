6 GTA vehicles that Rockstar should bring back in the next title

The titles under the GTA franchise share many elements and vehicles that are some of the most repeated things. Rockstar Games established unique brand images for each vehicle that fans can easily identify. The gaming studio also follows the practice of adding new features and reintroducing them in the latest titles. Since the next Grand Theft Auto game is on the horizon, fans are anticipating what new vehicles Rockstar will bring.

Meanwhile, many also want them to bring back some OG vehicles that are not available in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. This article lists six vehicles that Rockstar Games should reintroduce in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

PMP 600, Vortex hovercraft, and four other OG vehicles that should be added in GTA 6

1) Schyster PMP 600

The Schyster PMP 600 is one of the most popular vehicles from Grand Theft Auto 4. It is a four-seater sedan that spawns as an NPC car in the game. Players can steal it from the streets and store it in their parking lots. However, Rockstar Games has yet to add this car in GTA 5 or its multiplayer variant.

Fans have been asking for a reintroduction of the PMP 600 for a long, and the gaming studio should consider bringing it back in the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

2) Cabbie

The Cabbie is one of the most recognizable taxis in the GTA franchise. But, Rockstar Games did not consider adding it to the latest HD Universe titles. Based on the real-life Checker Taxi, the Cabbie is a major source of transportation in Vice City and San Andreas.

A modern version of the vehicle should be reintroduced in the upcoming GTA title. Since 3D Universe Vice City already has them in the game, they will be a perfect fit for the HD Universe Vice City.

3) Combine Harvester

The Combine Harvester is one of the most fun vehicles to drive in GTA San Andreas. It is an industrial car that can mow through many objects in its path. No enemies and pedestrians are safe in front of the sharp rotating blades of the Combine Harvester.

While Rockstar Games originally intended the vehicle to appear in Grand Theft Auto 5, it was later removed. Nonetheless, the developer can add the Combine Harvester to the upcoming game anytime to add some fun.

4) Jetpack

The Jetpack is a prototype aircraft and one of the most surprising elements in GTA San Andreas. Although Rockstar Games reintroduced a slightly similar version in the current multiplayer game, fans still prefer the original one. The new one also has maneuverability issues that annoy most players.

The gaming studio should reintroduce the original Jetpack in the upcoming game. Since it is a futuristic element, that may not fit the narrative, Rockstar should include it as a souvenir that can be accessed through cheat codes.

5) RC Baron

The RC Baron is a remote-controlled toy plane that can trigger the PTSD of many Grand Theft Auto fans. Rockstar Games introduced the RC Baron in Vice City and San Andreas and also added specific missions related to it. It is undoubtedly one of the most difficult vehicles to operate in the game.

While the plane is yet to debut in the HD Grand Theft Auto Universe, the developer should add it in the upcoming game. Rockstar could also reintroduce RC Baron Races from Vice City.

6) Vortex

The Vortex is a drivable hovercraft in San Andreas. It is an amphibious vehicle that can easily traverse through land and water. The GTA 6 leaks showed Jason, one of the rumored protagonists, driving a hovercraft.

While it is unsure whether it will be in the final game, many fans are eagerly waiting to drive it across the new map. Rockstar should consider adding it to the game and set a reasonable price so that players don’t have to use cheats or refer to GTA Online money glitches.

