5 features that GTA 6 should introduce no matter what

GTA 6 is anticipated to be one of Rockstar Games’ most ambitious projects, and players have high hopes for it. While the gaming studio is yet to officially reveal anything about the upcoming game, fans have already started discussing new features that they want to see after release.

Although some of the requested features were recently introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online, players also want them in the upcoming game’s Story Mode. This article lists five things that Rockstar Games must introduce in GTA 6 Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 interesting features that Rockstar Games must include in GTA 6

1) Calling mechanic to get personal vehicles

Grand Theft Auto Online allows players to call the mechanic to get their personal vehicles, and the lack of it is one of the most despised things in GTA 5. Personal vehicles are usually the ones that are fully upgraded and efficient to drive. However, the lack of a request feature forces players to use random vehicles from the street.

Rockstar Games should introduce the personal mechanic feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 so that players can ride their preferred vehicles whenever needed. It can also come in handy while stranded in remote locations with little to no transport available.

2) Snacking

Eating snacks to revive health is one of the most used features in the current game, and many GTA players want an improvised version of it in the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

The introduction of this feature in Story Mode could revolutionize the gameplay experience, giving players more freedom to do whatever they want.

Similarly, Rockstar should also bring back interactable street vendors to the upcoming game and allow players to purchase foods to replenish their health. This will make the action sequences in the game more engaging. Surprisingly, the GTA 6 leaks disclosed such a feature under development.

3) Single-player DLCs

Single-player DLCs are a major element that keeps players engaged and coming back to any video game for ages. Rockstar Games tried and tested this feature in Grand Theft Auto 4, and many fans are also demanding it in the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be one of the biggest video games in the industry, and releasing new Story-mode DLCs will surely keep up the popularity of the game. Many Rockstar insiders also reported the possibility in the past. However, players must await official confirmation after the GTA 6 release date.

4) Dynamic open-world elements

Rockstar Games is regarded as a pro in creating fictional maps, and GTA 5 has one of the best open worlds in the franchise. However, the Mile High Club skyscraper in Pillbox Hill has been under construction for nearly ten years now. It is one of the biggest bummers in the game, giving the impression that the open world is not dynamic.

Rockstar Games should redesign such elements and add dynamic changes to the open world. Under construction buildings, roads, forests, etc., should change with time, show progress, and regress accordingly.

This feature will make the GTA 6 map more lively, giving players new reasons to explore the open world.

5) Better NPC cars

Rockstar Games should introduce better NPC cars in the upcoming game. They are the one that keeps the roads and highways alive, and seeing new and better cars will surely intrigue players to drive them. Most NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5 drive simple cars. Although the game has fast vehicles, they have a low spawn rate.

The gaming studio should reconsider this in the upcoming game and spawn better cars more frequently. The remote and suburban areas should also have better NPC cars so that players can get out of those locations quickly when needed.

