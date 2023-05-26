5 hidden secrets and Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas Remastered

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the franchise, and its remastered version, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, continues the legacy. While the gameplay is already excellent, Rockstar Games has included a number of Easter eggs and hidden references to surprise players at unexpected times. Most of these secrets are already known to veteran players, but many new players have yet to discover them in the game.

The Easter eggs have been strategically placed throughout the game by the developers. While most are hidden from direct view, some can be impossible to find even when you are right in front of them. Nonetheless, this article lists five such Easter eggs and hidden secrets that players can try to find in the GTA San Andreas remastered version.

5 Easter eggs that players can find in GTA San Andreas remastered version

1) Changing the moon's size

This is one of the most clever hidden secrets included in the game by Rockstar Games. Many players are unaware that they can change the size of the moon in the game using a simple trick. When you shoot the moon with a sniper rifle or other long-range weapon, it changes size. The moon grows larger with each shot before shrinking to its smallest size.

This hidden secret in GTA San Andreas remastered version is known to only a fraction of players. However, it would be best if you tried it away from crowded areas as you may attract police attention when you fire your weapon.

2) Parody Umbrella Corporation

The Umbrella Corporation is one of the most popular locations in the Resident Evil video game franchise, and Rockstar Games offers a parody version of it in GTA San Andreas remastered version. The Zombotech Corporation, located in the downtown district of San Fierro, is a reference to the former organization.

The developers also allow players to visit the location and explore the interior. GTA players can find a signboard titled “Sinister Zombie Virus Research Corporation,” an elevator to the Zombie Lab, and many others inside the premises. While there are no zombies in or around the location, fans are convinced it is the Umbrella Corporation.

3) Mass grave

The mass grave is a hidden location in Bone County, at the foot of a mesa in El Castillo del Diablo. As the name implies, it is a grave with several dead bodies. However, unlike regular graves, this one appears to be a crime scene.

Players can find six dead bodies wrapped in black body bags inside a pit. The location is hidden from direct view, and GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players must be nearby or in the skies to find it. Rumor has it that Ms. Maybell killed all of her husbands and threw them in the pit to hide her crimes.

4) NPCs resembling real-life celebrities

The GTA franchise has some of the best NPCs in the gaming industry, and Rockstar Games included some Easter eggs in their design. For example, players can find Tupac Shakur, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, LL Cool J, and many other lookalikes roaming the streets of various cities in the game.

The GTA community believes these are an homage to the aforementioned celebrities as they are always seen in certain outfits. Tupac's NPC is based on his role as Bishop in the film Juice, while Kurt Cobain's outfit is based on his band's iconic MTV Unplugged performance in New York City.

5) Pokemon and SpongeBob SquarePants Easter eggs

Many players are unaware that there are Pokemon and SpongeBob SquarePants Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas remastered version. A banner with distorted images of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from the Pokemon series can be found in a shop called Juguetes Regalos in East Beach of Los Santos.

Similarly, an advertisement featuring the popular cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants can be found in the same neighborhood. However, many fans argue that these Easter eggs should not be in the game as the plot takes place years before they existed.

