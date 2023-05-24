Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have become more vocal about GTA 6 over time, and fans are delighted. While the studio kept the development of the title under wraps for a long time, the game publisher has hinted at many significant events, putting fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise in a tizzy.

In an interview, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, had the following to say about GTA 6:

“It needs to be something you’ve never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto… Now, Rockstar’s answer is just to seek perfection. Seek nothing short of perfection, and we’ll get there.”

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are trying their best to deliver a redefined gaming experience in GTA 6

Strauss Zelnick gave an interview on the Aarthi and Sriram (YouTube/@AarthiAndSriram) YouTube channel on May 21, 2023, and revealed several aspects of the GTA 6 development process.

While fans are already expecting the game to be bigger than anything else, the CEO confirmed that Rockstar Games is trying to establish new benchmarks with the upcoming title, which will include many never-before-seen changes. He mentioned the Civilization series of video games and said:

“You identify a significant issue whenever we put out a sequel or even more in Civilization, really recreate the franchise. I think that’s a challenge that the folks that Rockstar face every time there’s a new iteration of Grand Theft Auto.”

This implies that the next Untitled GTA game will be a fresh iteration of Rockstar Games in the modern era, with many new features that will appeal to players. The studio is known for perfectionism and attention to detail in its projects, and despite the difficulties, its developers are doing their best to nail every aspect of the title.

On a related note, a recent Bloomberg report by Jason Schreier revealed that Rockstar Games is cleaning up its "Frat-Boy Culture," and the upcoming game will feature many significant changes.

Poll : Are you excited to try new features in GTA 6? Yes No 10 votes