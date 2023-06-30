GTA 6: Why Rockstar should enable crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 6, the upcoming iteration in the Grand Theft Auto series, is expected to be one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects, and players are eagerly awaiting it. Along with the Story Mode, fans are also anticipating a new multiplayer version, which is currently dubbed Grand Theft Auto 6 Online (unofficial). While the September 2022 leaks showed the latter's development, many players are hoping for a crossplay option this time.

Till the latest title, Rockstar Games has never allowed gamers to crossplay between different consoles and platforms. The exclusivity is so strict that players from different generations of the same brand of console cannot crossplay. This article explains why the gaming studio should allow crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why should GTA 6 multiplayer support crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Cross-playing is a major gaming aspect in the modern era, and many popular game studios allow gamers to play with players from other consoles and platforms. On the other hand, Rockstar Games is known for limiting player interactivity and allowing crossplay only between two identical consoles.

GTA Online, which currently is in its third generation of consoles, only allows crossplay between PS5-PS5, PS4-PS4, Xbox One-Xbox One, Xbox Series X-Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S-Xbox Series S, and PC to PC. However, many players are now demanding a crossplay option between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in GTA 6 gameplay.

Although both consoles are built on different structures, the video game remains mostly the same. If we take the example of GTA Online, both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have the same features. Therefore, it should not be difficult for Rockstar developers to enable crossplay in the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Both consoles have secured game environments that third-party developers or applications cannot influence. Therefore, enabling crossplay between them should be harmless to players on either console. Moreover, it will allow gamers to connect from different parts of the world, eventually increasing the game’s popularity.

It has frequently been observed that two players cannot crossplay in GTA Online because they don't have the same console. This forces such players to seek out others or complete missions with strangers. However, a crossplay option in the upcoming game will solve this problem, and players will no longer have to worry about being on the same console.

Furthermore, in one of its recent Earnings Calls, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, revealed that it expects to earn around eight billion dollars in profits during the fiscal year 2025. Releasing the upcoming game and allowing PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users to crossplay could help the company make more money.

