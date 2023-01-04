Fact Check: Is there any crossplay option in GTA Online?

GTA Online is a vast multiplayer game available on various gaming platforms. The critically acclaimed title was first released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before being ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The game is available on all platforms except the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. While the gameplay experience is mostly the same across all platforms, the next generation of consoles has exclusive content available only to their users.

Several titles in the gaming community support the crossplay option. Popular games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, the Forza Horizon series, and others are some of the best examples of where players from various gaming platforms can collaborate. Many players consider GTA Online to be a crossplay game as well.

This article deciphers whether or not the famous Rockstar Games title is a cross-platform game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Can you play GTA Online with players from other gaming platforms?

The straightforward answer is no. Grand Theft Auto Online is not a cross-platform game and cannot be played with players from other gaming platforms.

Unlike most other multiplayer games in which the gaming company hosts designated servers for players, GTA Online operates on a peer-to-peer network. Rockstar Games currently operates servers for six distinct platforms, the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, each of which operates independently.

PlayStation 5 owners can only play the game with other PS5 players. They are unable to play alongside Xbox or PC players. PlayStation 4 owners cannot play with PlayStation 5 players due to this exclusivity.

Although both platforms are essentially the same and are manufactured by the same company, Rockstar allows players to only interact with their compatible platforms.

Furthermore, even though Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X were released on the same day, each console hosts sessions for GTA Online players.

While gaming consoles are somewhat rigid and have few to no modification or upgrade options, PCs are flexible and come in various versions. However, Rockstar Games groups all types of PC players in the same sessions. Whether you play the game on a desktop computer or a laptop, both platforms can play the game simultaneously.

Furthermore, Valve's Steam Deck, released in February 2022, supports GTA 5 and GTA Online and integrates the multiplayer version with PC players. This is the only point in the franchise where Rockstar Games allows crossplay-like implementation.

Although the Steam Deck is an independent platform with triggers, touchpads, joysticks, D-pads, and a button layout similar to the Xbox controller, it runs games from the Steam Store, which primarily features games developed for PC. This could be why Rockstar merges Steam Deck and PC players in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Aside from that, each platform is exclusive to itself, with no way to interact with users from other platforms. It is also doubtful that the game will allow players to crossplay at any point in the future. The gaming studio is currently working on the next GTA game, which is expected to be released in 2025.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes