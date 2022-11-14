Fact check: Can GTA 5 on PS4 be modded without jailbreak?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is one of the best games to play with mods, and there is no denying that it truly expands and enhances the stock gameplay. The GTA modding community offers a wide variety of game modification options, and they are a popular feature in the gaming community.

Game mods add a new flavor to the gaming experience. While PC players have easy modification options, console players must make significant sacrifices to obtain the features. The process of modification in consoles is called jailbreak and the previous generation PlayStation 4 offers a plethora of game mod options after the process.

While several sources claim that Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS4 can be modded without a jailbreak, this article debunks whether or not this is possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Is it possible to mod GTA 5 on the PlayStation 4 without jailbreaking?

The simple answer is no. GTA 5 cannot be modded on the PlayStation 4 without a jailbreak. The terms of service for Rockstar Games and Sony prohibit players from adding or making inexpedient changes to their games and platforms.

While most mods will not work without jailbreaking, if you try to forcefully install any mod into the system and run GTA 5, both Sony and Rockstar Games may detect it, resulting in a permanent ban from their services.

While on the subject, players should be aware that although Rockstar allows mods in Story Mode, they are explicitly banned from GTA Online on all platforms and are considered cheating. So jailbreaking a PS4 to play multiplayer games isn't worth the effort.

GTA 5 mods for PlayStation 4 (after jailbreak)

Once you've jailbroken your PlayStation 4, you'll have access to a plethora of offline gaming options in Grand Theft Auto 5. Several mod menus and mod packs provide changes that can completely transform the game.

Some of the most popular mod menus for PS4 are the Epsilon Mod Menu, Expulsion Mod Menu, SharK Menu, and many more. These menus contain a slew of mod options that players can access from a single location.

What does jailbreaking do to PlayStation 4?

Jailbreaking on the PlayStation 4 is a method of circumventing Sony's system settings and restrictions and unlocking entirely new gaming possibilities. While this sounds appealing, GTA players should keep in mind that it comes with a number of compromises and risk factors.

After jailbreaking, players can install various mods, play pirated games for free, unlock region-specific game titles, play older games, create custom themes, emulate games from other platforms, install other operating systems, apply cheats and patches, and much more.

Disadvantages of jailbreaking PlayStation 4

The following are the drawbacks of jailbreaking a PlayStation 4:

End of product warranty. Sony will no longer accept responsibility for any system issues that arise following a jailbreak.

Online games will not work on a jailbroken PS4.

You will be unable to install new games when they are released. Jailbreak users must wait for the game to be pirated before they can play it.

You will be barred from using PlayStation's online services, such as PlayStation Network, PS Plus, and PS Now.

While these are some of the obvious risks associated with jailbreaking, players should also be aware of the hidden risks of malware installation and security breaches.

