Popular GTA 5 RP mod FiveM suffers from a data breach

A recent data breach has been a cause of concern in the GTA community. The popular Grand Theft Auto 5 mod FiveM has been hacked, and user data is being sold on the internet.

FiveM is a multiplayer mod for GTA V that allows players to access custom role-playing servers. Although the developers claim that the situation is under control, users are concerned about their privacy and security. It should be noted that this is the most significant breach in the gaming community apart from the GTA 6 leaks that were released recently.

Hackers steal data from the popular GTA 5 RP mod FiveM

On November 7, 2022, the official Twitter account of FiveM shared a tweet informing GTA 5 mod users of a data breach in their forums. The development firm claimed to have handled the situation and attached a detailed report to the tweet.

Cfx.re/FiveM @FiveM We've suffered a data breach on our forums. We've already handled the situation and have written a detailed report on the incident. forum.cfx.re/t/4943211 We've suffered a data breach on our forums. We've already handled the situation and have written a detailed report on the incident. forum.cfx.re/t/4943211

The attacker gained access to their server on October 12, 2022 and collected data from October 17 to November 3, 2022. The developers discovered the breach when the attacker posted the stolen data for sale in a thread on the FiveM forums.

Screenshot of the post in which the hacker revealed user information (Image via FiveM)

The GTA 5 framework developer added the following to the detailed report:

“We discovered a malicious actor had illegally gained access to an unused account with moderator access. Using this account, the attacker was able to extract a limited amount of account information from registered users on our forums.”

According to FiveM, the attacker obtained access to an unused moderator account that they used to gather user data from the forums. The account had access to the forum API, which can reveal sensitive user data.

FiveM also claimed that the API does not expose much information and that the attacker only received a limited amount of user data. The report reassured users by stating:

“no passwords could be retrieved and your account is safe. Your uploaded assets, Patreon perks and upvotes were not accessible to the attacker and are not compromised.”

However, the leaker gained access to the following information:

Forum account information:

Username

Email address

IP address

Server license keys

The developers have asserted that they will be taking precautions to prevent the reuse of stolen license keys from their servers. All server keys will be regenerated, and the server owners will be notified accordingly. It is important to note that server license keys are required to host GTA RP servers using the FiveM framework.

FiveM recommends that server owners use Keymaster to regenerate their active license keys. There will also be an automated key regeneration on November 14, 2022. However, server owners who generate or regenerate license keys after November 3 will be exempted from the change.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes