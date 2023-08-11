GTA 6's hinted release date indicates a trailer announcement for the next blockbuster game soon

While Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal anything about GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has shared some indirect hints about a possible trailer release of the blockbuster game. The parent company held its Q1 2024 Earnings Call meeting on August 8, 2023, where it highlighted a possible inflection point in the Fiscal Year 2025. Many fans believe the company is implying the release of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

If this is true, Rockstar Games could soon release an announcement trailer for the game as early as this year. However, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two Interactive explicitly mentioned the release of GTA 6, making the entire theory just a mere speculation.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games may soon release a GTA 6 trailer after Take-Two Interactive’s recent Earnings Call event

Take-Two Interactive previously claimed that it would make profits of around $8 billion during the Fiscal Year of 2025. In simple words, the company expects to see a growth in sales between April 2024 to March 2025. Fans were excited over the recent Earnings Call event, which indirectly hinted at the upcoming game’s release period.

Although the organization owns many other gaming studios, including Rockstar Games, the community believes no other video game is capable of trumping the popularity of the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar Games has a practice of announcing major projects at least a year before their official release. All recent major projects, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, have followed this pattern. If we apply the same logic to the upcoming game, we might see a GTA 6 trailer before the end of the year.

An announcement during September-October this year means that the upcoming game will likely be released during the Fiscal Year of 2025. Many popular insiders have also speculated about the same in the past. However, there is always a chance of the actual game release getting delayed.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games did not mention anything related to the trailer or the upcoming game’s release date after the latest GTA Online weekly update. However, fans are optimistic that a new announcement is imminent.

