Which GTA 6 release date seems more realistic as per leaks: 2024 or 2025?

There are currently two rumored release periods for GTA 6, and there is a rift in the community regarding the accurate timeframe. Although Rockstar Games is yet to officially announce the upcoming title, many insiders previously reported that it would be released between 2024 and 2025. However, after some of the gaming studio’s recent activity, the community is doubtful about the accuracy of the leaked release dates.

Rockstar Games’ complete secrecy over the matter is also complicating things. This article discusses when will GTA 6 can be expected to be released based on information we have from leaks.

When will Rockstar Games release GTA 6?

Rockstar Games is known for heavily promoting upcoming projects, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of their most ambitious video games to date. In the past, the gaming studio has promoted its projects through various real-life and in-game events. GTA 6 is also expected to be extensively promoted before its release. However, no such promotional material has been found anywhere so far.

Tez2's post about the release date

According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a popular insider, the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game has a release deadline of Holiday 2024. He also mentioned that it could get postponed to early 2025.

A final release from Rockstar Games usually comes at least a year after the announcement of the project. A Holiday 2024 release generally means an official announcement during Holiday 2023. However, no such hints have been found until now.

Rockstar promoted Red Dead Redemption 2 via GTA Online by adding special souvenirs and missions. If the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is set to be announced later this year, game data miners would have discovered related game files after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Unfortunately, the developer included no such things in the DLC files, which disappointed many fans. This also led the community to believe that Rockstar has postponed the game, and it will be announced in 2024 with a release date in 2025.

A well-known insider named Chris Marxx (X/@MarxxChris) also reported the same immediately after the Summer 2023 DLC. According to them, the upcoming game’s announcement is uncertain this year and is probably postponed to next year. The recent Red Dead Redemption re-release announcement also led players to believe this theory.

While many fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, some also want Rockstar to take their time and iron out anomalies such as GTA Online money glitches, bugs, and security issues from the upcoming game.

The gaming studio is known to deliver refined products, and based on recent events, it is highly likely that GTA 6 will be postponed till 2025.

