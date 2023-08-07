GTA Online solo money glitch allows players earn 10 million on all consoles

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's massive player base often discovers interesting money glitches that help them make millions. Although money can be made by usual means, such as establishing businesses, completing DLC missions, and carrying out heists, these methods require significant time and effort. Hence, players can try out money glitches to get rich quickly.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at an interesting GTA Online money glitch that allows users to earn 10 million dollars relatively quickly. This glitch works on all consoles and can be done solo. However, there are a few investments that players will have to make before executing it.

Players on all consoles can earn millions of dollars via a simple GTA Online solo money glitch

YouTuber Musty Sky uploaded a video explaining the GTA Online money glitch. You must own a Facility and equip it with the Orbital Cannon to perform it. These commodities are expensive, but the investment can be recovered quickly by repeating this glitch multiple times.

It would be best if you also had a few saved outfits. This can be done by visiting any apparel store in the game, putting together an outfit, and then saving it via the "Edit Saved Outfits" option.

Once these prerequisites have been met, join a public or private session in GTA Online. Now, access the Pause Menu, go to Online, and enter the Creator mode. After loading up, reaccess the Pause Menu, go to settings, change the Targeting Mode to Free Aim, and join a new online lobby.

For the next step, you must enter your owned Facility in GTA Online and set it as your spawn location. Bring up the Interaction Menu and change your outfit from the Style section. Doing this will save your in-game progress.

After all, this is done, head to the Orbital Cannon room and stand close to the system to trigger the "Press to Use the Orbital Cannon" option. Do not click the prompted button. Use the PS or Xbox buttons to head into your gaming console's main menu and look for a random player's session to join.

Once you click the "Join Session" button, immediately head back into GTA Online and press the button required to access the Orbital Cannon. Doing this will display an Alert notification but do not accept or reject it.

Instead, hit the down button on your controller's D-Pad just once and then accept the notification. Another Alert message will appear on the screen, which must be accepted instantly.

Now, quickly disconnect the internet, wait a few seconds, and then reconnect it. Afterward, go to your console's main menu, wait for around 30 seconds, and return to the game.

If the steps are executed correctly, GTA Online will load for about two to three minutes and then display an error message. Once again, do not accept the notification, and instead, switch to your console's main menu and join a random player's session like before.

The game will then attempt to load you into that player's session. If any other Alert notifications appear, accept them and get into an online lobby. Upon loading up, you will be rewarded with $500,000. This solo glitch can be repeated to make millions of dollars over time.

This money can then be used to buy in-game items like cars and weapons to have fun until Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Rockstar Games hasn't announced it officially, but insiders suggest that could happen later this year.

