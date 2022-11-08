GTA Online guide to Facilities: Where to buy, what it does, and more

The Heists Event is currently underway in GTA Online, so here's what you need to know about the Facilities.

Heists are the lifeblood of the GTA Online experience. With that said, the Doomsday Heist is among the first major updates involving this key feature. Unlike the classic heists and their high-end apartments, you now have to own a completely different property.

Facilities can be useful if you have a very aggressive playstyle since the property rewards players who rack up kills. You can also make some good money with the Doomsday Heist.

Before you buy a Facility in GTA Online, you need to understand the following

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players can look for a Facility on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are nine locations in total, mostly in the Blaine County area. The average price range for a basic Facility is between $1,250,000 and $2,950,000. However, you can also get additional upgrades at Maze Bank Foreclosures.

The maximum cost for the fully upgraded Facility is $5,767,500. You will have to pay a daily fee of $500. If you want to use the Orbital Cannon, you will have to pay $400, and the Security Room costs $100. Last but not least, you need to pay the mechanics $50 for a daily garage fee.

From now until November 9, GTA Online players can also get a 40% discount on Facilities and their various upgrades. Of course, you will need to act quickly, since these special offers won't last forever.

Owners can take part in the Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist involves a series of missions split up into three different parts. You will need to head over to the Heist Planning Room if you want to get started. However, you will also need to complete Freemode Prep missions. You can also buy or steal supplies from rival organizations.

At the end of the day, you simply want to make a living. Here's what you could potentially earn in the Doomsday Heist:

Act I : $975,000 to $1,218,750

: $975,000 to $1,218,750 Act II : $1,425,000 to $1,781,250

: $1,425,000 to $1,781,250 Act III: $1,800,000 to $2,250,000

Realistically, you should only get the Facility if you want to play these missions.

There's no better time to take part in the Doomsday Heist. GTA Online is celebrating the Heists Event for the next three weeks. You can win $2,000,000 if you complete all the main heists, including this one.

Facilities have useful features

Now that you run the Facility, you can check out some of the really cool features inside. Here's what you can look forward to in GTA Online:

Lobby (Free): You can get unlimited snacks, along with helicopter access

(Free): You can get unlimited snacks, along with helicopter access Garage (Free): You can store seven regular vehicles and five weaponized vehicles

(Free): You can store seven regular vehicles and five weaponized vehicles Orbital Cannon ($900,000): You can target players on the map and blow them up

($900,000): You can target players on the map and blow them up Security Room ($775,000): You have the ability to send three different levels of Strike Teams after other players on the map

You can also use the Weaponized Vehicle Workshop to modify select vehicles like the Mammoth Avenger. If you love military-grade weapons and vehicles in GTA Online, this underground bunker is a great place to start.

