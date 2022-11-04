Everything on discount in GTA Online this week (November 3-9)

Whether it's flashy cars or hot properties, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is giving away a lot of discounts this week.
November 3 kicks off the Heists Event, which should last until November 23. GTA Online players can expect their weekly discounts to be related to heists in some way. The first week mainly focuses on Facilities, a basic requirement for leading the Doomsday Heist.
Here's a look at what GTA Online players can save this week. This article will let players know exactly what they're saving with these price cuts. Remember, these special deals will end after November 9.
GTA Online players can get the following discounts this week (November 3-9)
Facilities are 40% off
As previously stated, GTA Online players can only become team leaders for the Doomsday Heist if they run their underground base. Facilities can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.
- Facility properties: 40% off
- Facility upgrades and modifications: 40% off
Under normal circumstances, facilities would be priced within a price range of $1,250,000 to $2,950,000 in-game, at least without additional upgrades. With the 40% discount, GTA Online players can purchase them within a price range of $750,000 to $1,770,000.
Vehicles are 25-35% off
GTA Online players will get the following vehicle discounts this week:
- Brute RCV - 25% off
- TM-02 Khanjali - 25% off
- Albany Hermes - 30% off
- Canis Kamacho - 30% off
- Grotti GT500 - 30% off
- Overflod Autarch - 30% off
- Buckingham Akula - 35% off
- HVY Barrage - 35% off
- Lampadati Viseris - 35% off
- Ocelot Pariah - 35% off
- Vapid Hustler - 35% off
- Volatol - 35% off
- Ubermacht SC1 - 35% off
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic - 35% off
For a better understanding, players will save the following with these discounts:
- Brute RCV is now worth $2,344,125 instead of $3,125,500
- TM-02 Khanjali is now worth $2,887,763 instead of $3,850,350
- Albany Hermes is now worth $374,500 instead of $535,000
- Canis Kamacho is now worth $241,500 instead of $345,000
- Grotti GT500 is now worth $549,500 instead of $785,000
- Overflod Autarch is now worth $1,368,500 instead of $1,955,000
- Buckingham Akula is now worth $2,407,633 instead of $3,704,050
- HVY Barrage is now worth $1,378,878 instead of $2,121,350
- Lampadati Viseris is now worth $568,750 instead of $875,000
- Ocelot Pariah is now worth $923,000 instead of $1,420,000
- Vapid Hustler is now worth $406,250 instead of $625,000
- Volatol is now worth $2,420,600 instead of $3,724,000
- Ubermacht SC1 is now worth $1,041,950 instead of $1,603,000
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic is now worth $422,500 instead of $650,000
Players will find these vehicles on the following websites:
- Brute RCV - Warstock Cache & Carry
- TM-02 Khanjali - Warstock Cache & Carry
- Albany Hermes - Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Canis Kamacho - Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Grotti GT500 - Legendary Motorsports
- Overflod Autarch - Legendary Motorsports
- Buckingham Akula - Warstock Cache & Carry
- HVY Barrage - Warstock Cache & Carry
- Lampadati Viseris - Legendary Motorsports
- Ocelot Pariah - Legendary Motorsports
- Vapid Hustler - Legendary Motorsports
- Volatol - Warstock Cache & Carry
- Ubermacht SC1 - Legendary Motorsports
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic - Southern San Andreas Super Autos
These GTA Online discounts mostly apply to vehicles that were released in the Doomsday Heist update back in 2017.
Gas masks are 35% off
GTA Online players can also get a good discount on gas masks. These clothing accessories were heavily featured in the original Doomsday Heist update. Players can find them in the Vespucci Movie Masks and and Memorabilia.
