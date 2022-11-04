Everything on discount in GTA Online this week (November 3-9)

Whether it's flashy cars or hot properties, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is giving away a lot of discounts this week.

November 3 kicks off the Heists Event, which should last until November 23. GTA Online players can expect their weekly discounts to be related to heists in some way. The first week mainly focuses on Facilities, a basic requirement for leading the Doomsday Heist.

Here's a look at what GTA Online players can save this week. This article will let players know exactly what they're saving with these price cuts. Remember, these special deals will end after November 9.

GTA Online players can get the following discounts this week (November 3-9)

Facilities are 40% off

As previously stated, GTA Online players can only become team leaders for the Doomsday Heist if they run their underground base. Facilities can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Facility properties : 40% off

: 40% off Facility upgrades and modifications: 40% off

Under normal circumstances, facilities would be priced within a price range of $1,250,000 to $2,950,000 in-game, at least without additional upgrades. With the 40% discount, GTA Online players can purchase them within a price range of $750,000 to $1,770,000.

Vehicles are 25-35% off

GTA Online players will get the following vehicle discounts this week:

Brute RCV - 25% off

- 25% off TM-02 Khanjali - 25% off

- 25% off Albany Hermes - 30% off

- 30% off Canis Kamacho - 30% off

- 30% off Grotti GT500 - 30% off

- 30% off Overflod Autarch - 30% off

- 30% off Buckingham Akula - 35% off

- 35% off HVY Barrage - 35% off

- 35% off Lampadati Viseris - 35% off

- 35% off Ocelot Pariah - 35% off

- 35% off Vapid Hustler - 35% off

- 35% off Volatol - 35% off

- 35% off Ubermacht SC1 - 35% off

- 35% off Ubermacht Sentinel Classic - 35% off

For a better understanding, players will save the following with these discounts:

Brute RCV is now worth $2,344,125 instead of $3,125,500

is now worth $2,344,125 instead of $3,125,500 TM-02 Khanjali is now worth $2,887,763 instead of $3,850,350

is now worth $2,887,763 instead of $3,850,350 Albany Hermes is now worth $374,500 instead of $535,000

is now worth $374,500 instead of $535,000 Canis Kamacho is now worth $241,500 instead of $345,000

is now worth $241,500 instead of $345,000 Grotti GT500 is now worth $549,500 instead of $785,000

is now worth $549,500 instead of $785,000 Overflod Autarch is now worth $1,368,500 instead of $1,955,000

is now worth $1,368,500 instead of $1,955,000 Buckingham Akula is now worth $2,407,633 instead of $3,704,050

is now worth $2,407,633 instead of $3,704,050 HVY Barrage is now worth $1,378,878 instead of $2,121,350

is now worth $1,378,878 instead of $2,121,350 Lampadati Viseris is now worth $568,750 instead of $875,000

is now worth $568,750 instead of $875,000 Ocelot Pariah is now worth $923,000 instead of $1,420,000

is now worth $923,000 instead of $1,420,000 Vapid Hustler is now worth $406,250 instead of $625,000

is now worth $406,250 instead of $625,000 Volatol is now worth $2,420,600 instead of $3,724,000

is now worth $2,420,600 instead of $3,724,000 Ubermacht SC1 is now worth $1,041,950 instead of $1,603,000

is now worth $1,041,950 instead of $1,603,000 Ubermacht Sentinel Classic is now worth $422,500 instead of $650,000

Players will find these vehicles on the following websites:

Brute RCV - Warstock Cache & Carry

- Warstock Cache & Carry TM-02 Khanjali - Warstock Cache & Carry

- Warstock Cache & Carry Albany Hermes - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Canis Kamacho - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Grotti GT500 - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Overflod Autarch - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Buckingham Akula - Warstock Cache & Carry

- Warstock Cache & Carry HVY Barrage - Warstock Cache & Carry

- Warstock Cache & Carry Lampadati Viseris - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Ocelot Pariah - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Vapid Hustler - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Volatol - Warstock Cache & Carry

- Warstock Cache & Carry Ubermacht SC1 - Legendary Motorsports

- Legendary Motorsports Ubermacht Sentinel Classic - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

These GTA Online discounts mostly apply to vehicles that were released in the Doomsday Heist update back in 2017.

Gas masks are 35% off

Gas masks from the Doomsday Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can also get a good discount on gas masks. These clothing accessories were heavily featured in the original Doomsday Heist update. Players can find them in the Vespucci Movie Masks and and Memorabilia.

