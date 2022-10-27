New GTA Online datamined leaks reveal Heist Challenge 2022 content

According to some new leaks, the Heist Challenge 2022 content in GTA Online is expected to be unveiled on Rockstar Newswire soon. Whether this is going to happen this week or the next is unknown, but the important part is that new rewards have been revealed.

The original Heist Challenge took place in 2020, so it's not as if this concept is brand new per se. However, the specific tasks in the 2022 variant are yet to be leaked. That means it's currently unknown if Rockstar Games will try to make the community reach $100 billion via Heist Finales again as it did in 2020. Here's all that is known about the event.

Everything known about Heist Challenge 2022 in GTA Online via the leaks

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022. Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022. https://t.co/onbJ8HGl9Q

This tweet contains an image of some codes related to the Rockstar Newswire. The important part from the picture is: "[theme=heist-challenge-2022]"

The code shown in Tez2's tweet doesn't reveal anything significant past that it's connected to a Rockstar Newswire article. Ergo, specific rewards and tasks aren't listed here.

Possible rewards

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

Heists: Pacific Standard Sweater + Pacific Standard Varsity

Doomsday Heist: Cliffford Hoodie + Cliffford Varsity

Casino Heist: The Diamond Strike Vest + The Diamond Casino Varsity

Island Heist: Strickler Hat + Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2 Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022. Rockstar have updated the newswire to include references to #GTAOnline Heist Challenge 2022. https://t.co/onbJ8HGl9Q rewards most likely for the challengeHeists: Pacific Standard Sweater + Pacific Standard VarsityDoomsday Heist: Cliffford Hoodie + Cliffford VarsityCasino Heist: The Diamond Strike Vest + The Diamond Casino VarsityIsland Heist: Strickler Hat + Sinsimito Cuban Shirt rewards most likely for the challengeHeists: Pacific Standard Sweater + Pacific Standard VarsityDoomsday Heist: Cliffford Hoodie + Cliffford VarsityCasino Heist: The Diamond Strike Vest + The Diamond Casino VarsityIsland Heist: Strickler Hat + Sinsimito Cuban Shirt#GTAOnline twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… https://t.co/S68TYTAHJt

There appear to be different possible rewards based on the specific heists in GTA Online that might be featured in the event. Here is a short list of them:

Pacific Standard Heist: Pacific Standard Sweater and Pacific Standard Varsity

Pacific Standard Sweater and Pacific Standard Varsity Doomsday Heist: Clifford Hoodie and Clifford Varsity

Clifford Hoodie and Clifford Varsity Diamond Casino Heist: Diamond Strike Vest and Diamond Casino Varsity

Diamond Strike Vest and Diamond Casino Varsity Cayo Perico Heist: Strickler Hat and Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

Do note that these leaked items are merely possible rewards and are subject to change. At the very least, it seems as though minor clothing items will be the primary rewards for this event. Naturally, some gamers would like to see these items.

The Pacific Standard Sweater and Pacific Standard Varsity (Image via WildBrick142)

The Clifford Hoodie and Clifford Varsity (Image via WildBrick142)

The two images posted above have captions that should make it pretty obvious which reward is which. The two images below will also follow a similar format.

The Diamond Strike Vest and The Diamond Casino Varsity (Image via WildBrick142)

The Strickler Hat and Sinsimito Cuban Shirt (Image via WildBrick142)

That's it for the current leaks. Since there isn't anything else concrete to analyze, GTA Online players can also look back at the Heist Challenge from 2020 because there's always the possibility that the 2022 variant will be similar to it.

Looking back at the Heist Challenge in 2020

The original GTA Online Heist Challenge ran from November 12 through November 18, 2020. Thus, it's logical to deduce that the 2022 variant will also see a similar timeframe in November 2022. These were the rewards for this event back in 2020:

A free Veto Classic since the community reached $100 billion from Heist Finales during the week

Logging in would give players $1 million next week

A free Invade and Persuade Barrels Tee

This event happened before the Cayo Perico Heist was released; hence, the user from the tweet above wonders if there will be a new heist soon. Unfortunately, there aren't any leaks confirming if there will be a new heist in GTA Online or not.

It is worth mentioning that leaked content in the title isn't always guaranteed to be released. For example, the rumored Cops 'N' Crooks mode was canceled and never saw the light of day. Whether that happens with the Heist Challenge 2022 remains to be seen.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you hope that the Heist Challenge 2022 will include a free vehicle like its 2020 counterpart? Yes No 0 votes