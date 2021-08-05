What is the Cayo Perico Heist payout in GTA Online? All you need to know

The Cayo Perico Heist was the last update in 2020, and it introduced one of the best-paying Heists in GTA Online. The titular Heist was quite well-received, and it solved the issue of repetitive grinding in the game.

Earning money and attempting Heists are perhaps the most important aspects of gameplay in GTA Online. It only makes sense that both of these are intertwined. The best way to earn a large amount of money in the game is to complete a Heist.

However, before the Cayo Perico Heist arrived, grinding had become a necessity in GTA Online. The insane prices of some of the most useful items could only be recovered by repeating the same property missions.

The Cayo Perico Heist solved this problem by providing a fast means of earning millions in GTA Online. This article details just how much money a player can make from this Heist.

GTA Online: Cayo Perico Heist payment guide

The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo or with up to 3 other players. There are 3 types of approaches they can take - Aggressive, Big Con, and Stealth. The total amount of loot on the island of Cayo Perico amounts to over $7 million. However, the possible loot range for a Heist leader is between $1,042,549 to $2,360,055.

Maximum payout:

Here are the payment details for the maximum amount of loot possible:

Primary: $2,090,000

Secondary: $499,788 for each player (Gold bar stash)

Safe: $99,000

The gross take amounts to $2,688,788 for solo, $3,188,576 for 2 players, $3,688,364 for 3 players, and $4,188,152 for 4 players. The fence takes a 10% cut of the profits, while Pavel takes a 2% cut. There is also a setup fee of $25,000 that is deducted from the final profit.

Here's the percentage of the profits the Heist leader takes:

1 player - 100% - $2,341,133

2 players - 85% - $2,360,055

3 players - 70% - $2,247,032

4 players - 55% - $2,002,066

Minimum payout:

Here are the payment details for the minimum guaranteed loot:

Primary: $900,000

Secondary: $313,920 for each player (Cash stack stash)

Safe: $50,000

The gross take amounts to $1,263,920 for solo, $1,577,840 for 2 players, $1,891,760 for 3 players, and $2,205,680 for 4 players.

Here's the final percentage of the profits the Heist leader takes:

1 player - 100% - $1,087,250

2 players - 85% - $1,155,244

3 players - 70% - $1,140,324

4 players - 55% - $1,042,549

Note: The above information has been gathered from GTA Wiki.

