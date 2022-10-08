5 ridiculously hard things to unlock in GTA Online

GTA Online is a game with a ton of content for players to unlock. However, some unlockables are notoriously hard to obtain. It's so difficult, in fact, that they're either locked behind extremely rare events or require a ridiculous amount of grinding in order to get them.

This listicle will focus on five such items that fall under either category. It is worth noting that these unlockables are extremely difficult for the average player to unlock, some of which are a completionist's worst nightmare.

Five things most GTA Online players will never unlock

1) Tuned For Speed Racing Suit

Requires LS Car Meet Reputation Level 1000 (Image via u/Snak3D0ct0r)

This outfit requires GTA Online players to have an LS Car Meet Reputation Level of 1000. Anybody who has a membership in the LS Car Meet knows that such an ordeal would take an impossibly long time. Unlike the Arena War outfits, there is no option to pay more money to obtain the Tuned For Speed Racing Suit instantly.

Thus, the only option to get it is by getting their LS Car Meet Reputation to Level 1000. Grinding for this outfit means that the player has to either spend an unrealistic amount of time in the LS Car Meet or complete an absurd number of races.

At the very least, this outfit only costs $155,000 once the player qualifies for it.

2) Shiny Wasabi Kitty merchandise

There is a game in the player's Arcade known as Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw. Anybody who plays it would assume it's impossible to win. However, it's actually possible to win in this game. Even more surprising, there are some shirts that GTA Online players get for winning.

There are several shirts and plushies associated with each doll inside the Arcade Machine. This means that in order to unlock everything, the player must get every doll inside Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw.

There is a very tight sweetspot for grabbing the plushies.

3) ??? tattoo

The Grand Theft Auto series often includes jokes involving aliens in their games, and GTA Online is no different. Essentially, the player gets abducted by aliens and is given this strange tattoo that's aptly named "???".

Here is how players unlock it:

Complete 600 Bunker Resupply Missions. Complete the Alien Egg resupply mission (NOTE: It has to be between 21:00 and 23:00, and it's still reliant on RNG). Drink Macbeth Whiskey at the Nightclub when it rains or snows between 1:00 and 4:00 (this is am, not pm).

Do note that the last part still involves luck. Whereas the previous two entries involved a lot of skill, this unlockable demands grinding and a ton of luck.

4) Kifflom T-Shirt

The Kifflom T-Shirt also involves drinking Macbeth Whiskey at the Nightclub, but it doesn't include any other prerequisite. Hence, it's possible that the player could unlock this shirt before they get the ??? tattoo.

Although it is technically easier to get than the ??? tattoo, that doesn't mean most GTA Online players can get it quickly. Grinding an activity that involves nothing but pure luck is not an enjoyable experience for unlucky players.

Not to mention, one just gets a Kifflom T-Shirt. It's fairly generic for something that's hard to obtain.

5) Lost Slamvan

The Lost Slamvan (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some vehicles are obtainable in GTA Online but cannot be purchased under normal circumstances. The Lost Slamvan is one of those vehicles, as the intended way to obtain it is to win a Mystery Reward in the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel. However, that Mystery Reward isn't guaranteed to be the Lost Slamvan.

The odds of obtaining this car are one in 20,000. Remember, most GTA Online enthusiasts can only use the Lucky Wheel once per day. Hence, this is an unlockable that most players won't realistically ever get just by playing the game normally.

However, a few glitches can give this car, but that's not what Rockstar Games intended.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

