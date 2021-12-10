5 fun little Easter eggs found in GTA 5

GTA 5 players should definitely check out these entertaining Easter eggs.

The GTA 5 map is the biggest one yet, so there are plenty of places to explore. Players might even find some near references under the right conditions. Rockstar has made it their mission to include Easter eggs in every single project. These GTA 5 secrets might be the most fun yet.

Rockstar is not afraid of going a little over the top. Whether it's ghosts or aliens, GTA 5 is certainly a crazy world to live in. Some of these Easter eggs are easy to find, while others are not so much. Nonetheless, players should be on the lookout for any of these hidden secrets.

Five GTA 5 Easter eggs that are fun to find

5) UFO at Mount Chiliad

This is arguably the most difficult Easter egg to find in the game, since players have to complete it 100%. Nonetheless, it's a pretty awesome reward for GTA 5 completionists.

Multiple UFOs will be found in the skies, such as the one in Mount Chiliad. This one is only available in stormy weather after 3:00. GTA 5 players no doubt had a hard time just getting to this point. If anything, this fun little reference is a bragging rights reward.

4) Frozen alien in North Yankton

This GTA 5 secret can be found in the introduction, while the player is still in North Yankton. After successfully robbing a bank, they have to hightail it out of there. Cops are in hot pursuit, so the player needs to drive away quickly.

There is a frozen creek just up ahead of their current location. Players can check underneath a bridge to find a hidden alien, who is submerged in the icy waters. It will still be there when players return, via the mission Bury the Hatchet.

3) Underwater hatch

GTA 5 apparently makes a reference to the television series Lost. There is an underwater hatch that closely resembles a similar one from the show. Players have to travel to the farthest east point on the map. However, they can't get too close or else they will be crushed underneath the pressure.

2) Thelma and Louise reenactment

Here is yet another GTA 5 Easter egg from Mount Chiliad. Rockstar makes a direct reference to the famous movie Thelma and Louise. To witness this in action, players have to show up between 7:00 and 8:00. Helicopters are the best method to watching this scene play out.

Cops will begin to approach a vehicle, only for the latter to drive off the mountain cliff. This is a reference to the ending of the movie, only this time players can see the disastrous results.

1) Ghost of Mount Gordo

A female ghost can be found on the eastern side of Mount Gordo. GTA 5 players will only find her between 23:00 and 0:00. If they get too close to her, she will disappear. A sniper rifle can be used to watch her from a distance.

The Ghost of Mount Gordo does not react to the player whatsoever, beyond just simply disappearing. She does write a message about her husband Jock Cranley, who presumably got rid of her years ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul