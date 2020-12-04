GTA V has such a vast world that the existence of a few gods wouldn't seem out of place. But is one particular od, Kifflom, real?

In the world of GTA V, much like in real life, there exist cults. The members of the Epsilon Cult even have a whole branch of missions that when completed reward players with an achievement.

What is Kifflom in GTA V?

The word "Kifflom" finds its origins in GTA San Andreas, rather than in GTA V. Kifflom happens to be a mythical god and is worshipped by the members of the Epsilon Cult. While Kifflom isn't a large part of the main storyline in GTA V (he makes no appearance in the game), there's an entire branch of missions dedicated to the cult.

"Kifflom" also happens to be the most-spoken word in the game. This is because cult members greet each other by saying "Kifflom, brother-brother."

Completing the Epsilon questline can get players the Kifflom achievement. But many have found the questline pretty boring and monotonous. Players do, however, stand a chance to earn around $2,100,000 in-game. While earnings would be positive in the end, the entire questline is expensive. Players have to spend around $90,000 on purchasing things from the Epsilon Cult and donating money to them.

Those looking to achieve the Kifflom achievement can easily do so by following the steps given in the video below.

Advertisement

These missions aren't that difficult, but they are time-consuming. However, at the end of the day, they do bring in easy money. So, for those looking for a quick buck and the chance to donate to a cult, these missions are worth completing.