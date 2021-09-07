Ranking all GTA Online heists based on total payout

Money is undoubtedly the most valuable commodity in GTA Online. It helps players survive in the competitive environment and build their criminal empire.

Vehicles, weapons, and properties are the primary requirements to climb ranks in-game, and they all require money. Hence, it only makes sense that the game's most crucial element — Heists — is the chief way of making money.

Although properties allow for a steady revenue stream, they don't provide a massive boost like heists. Besides, players need an initial investment for any business, and heists provide the required capital.

GTA Online: All heists ranked according to payout, from lowest to highest

Heists update

GTA Online was not as popular among players before the release of the Heists update. It brought five new heists to the game that reimplemented similar mechanics found in GTA 5. Players need to buy a high-end safehouse to access these heists.

These require little time and effort and are relatively easy for most beginners in GTA Online. Completing these heists helps gamers learn the ropes in the game and be prepared for the significant heists.

1) The Fleeca Job

Maximum Total Payout (Hard): $143,750

Number of players required: 2

2) The Prison Break

Maximum Total Payout (Hard): $500,000

Number of players required: 4

3) Series A Funding

Maximum Total Payout (Hard): $505,000

Number of players required: 4

4) The Humane Labs Raid

Maximum Total Payout (Hard): $675,000

Number of players required: 4

5) The Pacific Standard Job

Maximum Total Payout (Hard): $1,250,000

Number of players required: 4

Completing all of these heists for the first time grants $500,000 ($100,000 per heist).

Major heists

The following heists were each part of a major update and are far longer and more complex. These require substantial investments to be made, although the rewards are equally high. Some of these can be repeated just a few times to become insanely rich in GTA Online.

6) The Doomsday Heist

Maximum Total Payout (Hard, 2 players):

­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

­Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

­Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

Number of players required: 2-4

7) Diamond Casino Heist

Maximum Total Payout (Hard):

Cash: $2,115,000 (3 players)

Artwork: $2,350,000 (2 players)

Gold: $2,585,000 (3 players)

Diamonds: $3,619,000 (2 players)

Number of players required: 2-4

8) Cayo Perico Heist

Maximum Total Payout (Hard, 2 players): $4,570,600

Number of players required: 2-4

