Where can GTA Online players buy masks?

Masks are a definite fashion statement within GTA Online, which is why players should know where to buy them.

They are popular for several reasons. Masks add style to a player's character. These fashion accessories make them stand out right away. For example, a neon luchador mask will turn heads in any room. GTA Online players just need to know where to find these masks.

How to buy masks in GTA Online

These are a few examples of available masks (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's a very easy process. GTA Online players simply have to go to Vespucci Beach. There is a mask store they can enter. However, they should be mindful of their money as some masks are more expensive than others.

Head over to Vespucci Movie Masks

In GTA 5, one can only unlock the store once they start heist setups. Thankfully, GTA Online players don't have this restriction. They can go to Vespucci Movie Masks at any point in their run.

These masks can be found at Vespucci Beach, Los Santos. It's right between the Beach Sidewalk and Vitrus Street. Players will be given a selection of available masks. They can buy it as long as they have the appropriate funds.

GTA Online players should always be careful in a crowded lobby. Buying masks provides an easy distraction, and they can get sniped from afar. Therefore, it's best to buy masks in a private session.

Different types of masks

GTA Online offers a wide range of mask types. One of the most popular ones are the animals. It used to be commonplace to see owl heads in GTA Online lobbies. Players can also wear anything from clown masks to paper bags.

Every now and then, GTA Online releases a new update. The game tends to release masks to coincide with new content. From casinos to arena warfare, there are masks for every update. However, they tend to be the most expensive. In fact, some masks range from $10,000 to $100,000.

Masks are simply fun to wear

More than anything, GTA Online should be a fun experience. Players need to express themselves in creative ways. This goes beyond 100 foot headshots from a moving vehicle. Players also need to add style to their substance, and one of the best ways to do that is with a mask.

The best part is that crews can make great use of masks. If everybody wears the same one, other players will know it's a legitimate organization. Perception is everything in this game.

GTA Online players should pay a visit to the Vespucci Movie Masks. They will find everything they need over there.

