GTA Online players can make $2,000,000 with Heists Event

There's a grand total of $2,000,000 on the line for any GTA Online player that completes the Heists Event this month. Verified leaker and Twitter user @TezFunz2 had already suggested that November 3 would mark the return of the Heists Event.

It turns out that his information was correct. GTA Online players have three weeks to complete these challenges, earning millions of dollars in the process.

Needless to say, the Heists Event will be a very profitable experience for players, just as long as they have the means to get started. Whether they are leaders or followers, all GTA Online fans can partake in this event. They just need to get it done within the next three weeks.

$2,000,000 will be rewarded to GTA Online players who complete the Heists Event

Complete all the heist finales by the next three weeks

Reap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:



• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists

• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks



Starting today, GTA Online players have until November 24 to get their massive $2,000,000 reward. For clarification, here is what Rockstar Games wrote about the Heists Event on their official website:

"Complete all the Heist Finales within the next 3 weeks to receive a lump-sum bonus of GTA$2,000,000"

There are currently eight heist finales in the entire game. Of course, GTA Online player will likely spend a lot of time with the setup missions before they can get started. Here's a full list of heist finales, including their monthly bonuses:

Fleeca Job (2x cash and RP for setup missions)

(2x cash and RP for setup missions) Prison Break (2x cash and RP for setup missions)

(2x cash and RP for setup missions) Humane Labs Raid (2x cash and RP for setup missions)

(2x cash and RP for setup missions) Pacific Standard Job (2x cash and RP for setup missions)

(2x cash and RP for setup missions) Series-A Funding (2x cash and RP for setup missions)

(2x cash and RP for setup missions) Doomsday Heist (1.5x cash and RP for prep missions)

(1.5x cash and RP for prep missions) Diamond Casino Heist

Cayo Perico Heist

From now until November 9, GTA Online players can also earn double the rewards with the Fleeca Job. GTA+ members can also stack their monthly bonuses on top of the current incentives.

How to get started

The fastest way to start a heist in GTA Online is to use the "Quick Job" menu. Players will have to wait in the queue before they get sent to the next available job. They can also look at their phones for specific invites.

Alternatively, players can also setup the heists themselves. Classic variations require a high-end apartment. The rest of the heists involve specific properties, which can be seen below:

Doomsday Heist (Players must own a Facility, with a base price of $1,250,000)

(Players must own a Facility, with a base price of $1,250,000) Diamond Casino Heist (Players must own an Arcade, with a base price of $1,235,000)

(Players must own an Arcade, with a base price of $1,235,000) Cayo Perico Heist (Players must own a Kosatka, with a base price of $2,200,000)

Heist leaders will take more of the cut, but they also need a reliable team if they want to complete these challenges. There is a sub-reddit called r/HeistTeams where players can find dependable allies.

GTA Online players can make a lot of money this month

As previously mentioned, most setup missions will have special bonuses. By the end of the Heists Challenges, players would likely have made several million in the combined payouts.

GTA+ members can also take advantage of exclusive perks. For example, their first attempt at the Cayo Perico heist will result in finding the rare Panther Statue. They can also earn double on the classic heists.

