5 best apartment locations in GTA Online in 2022, ranked

Apartments in GTA Online can be luxurious and relatively prosperous simultaneously. Beginners are always advised to make a wise investment in a profitable apartment first and then move on to the best vehicles and the rest of the investments.

There are lots of apartments that players can purchase, and that includes safehouses. They can access the Dynasty8 website from the phone's browser to check out the apartment listings, and it's not as tedious as finding an apartment in real life.

If users see a Dynasty8 sign outside an apartment, they can directly access its listing and make a purchase.

As a guide to newbies looking to find the best five options when going apartment shopping in-game, here are the best locations to check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

GTA Online gamers should look for best location to get apartment

5) 0115 Bay City Avenue, Apartment 45 - Tug Street, Los Santos

0115 Bay City Avenue is a dockside apartment located on Tug Street in La Puerta, Los Santos. GTA Online Players can purchase the safe house through the Dynasty8 website for $150,000.

The apartment includes a 6-car garage that can also hold two bikes. It will get unlocked once players reach Rank 5.

Located in South Los Santos, the location has four residential neighborhoods and the LSX, making it a prime location to quickly get to the Los Santos Airport. Fans will be aware of the famous Grove street in the location, a reference to an older GTA title.

4) 4 Integrity Way, Apartment 28 - Pillbox Hill, Los Santos

GTA Online users can buy this apartment for $476,000 from the Dynasty8 listings. The apartment is in the Tinkle Building at the intersection of Integrity Way and Alta Street in Pillbox Hill.

The building has the head office of the cell phone service, Tinkle, along with a commercial office.

Situated in the western half of downtown Los Santos, the apartment has a garage capacity of 10-cars parking. Pillbox Hill is located in the commercial and financial center of Los Santos, so it's a pretty busy and important area.

The location is also home to most of the city's major skyscrapers and financial institutions. Other important landmarks include Maze Bank and Union Depository.

3) Del Perro Heights, Apartment 7 - Del Perro, Los Santos

One of the cheapest high-end apartments in GTA Online, Del Perro Heights, is one of the most recommended options to buy. For beginners who will be short on cash, this high-end apartment can help them host heists, a great way to hit the ground running and start earning money in the game.

The apartment is in Del Perro, Los Santos, and has a 10-car parking garage. It is a busy location with lots of tourists seen wandering and taking pictures.

The area has many expensive houses by the beach, the famous Del Perro Pier, and the Prosperity Street Promenade.

2) Eclipse Towers, Penthouse Suite 3

Towering over Los Santos is the Eclipse Towers, a skyscraper full of dreams and dreamy apartments. Suite 3 is the most expensive penthouse in Eclipse Towers, costing $1,100,000.

It has all the amenities for a luxurious life that GTA Online gamers can buy. The suite comes with a garage capacity to park ten vehicles.

The location is close to an arcade and a nightclub, where players can quickly start heists. The suite is customizable per their choice, with nine different pre-set themes available. These themes can change the suite's look, starting with the color palette and the lights.

The streets will also lead directly to the Diamond Casino & Resort, which has the best apartment in the game, which is a segue to the next apartment on this list.

1) Master Penthouse, Diamond Casino & Resort

Players can get the feeling of finally having made it once they buy a penthouse at the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. This one's not just an apartment, it's a statement when they purchase a penthouse at the casino, as it costs between $1,500,000 to $6,533,500.

Users can get a private garage to park up to ten cars. Since it's located inside the casino, they can make it a spawn location and access the casino games and the casino wheelspin as soon as they log in.

Located in East Vinewood, a neighborhood located in Los Santos, the area is lined with single-story homes. The casino is also located quite close to an arcade and an agency.

With multiple customization options to choose from and upgrade, the suite and location are among the most recommended places.

