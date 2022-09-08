5 reasons why GTA 6 might be revealed this October

GTA 6 has been a hot topic for a long time, with a bevy of rumors and leaks keeping fans on the edge of their seats. While Rockstar Games hasn't made any official announcements yet, this hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about what's coming.

Earlier this year, Rockstar revealed that the next game in the series is under active development. The news has led to much speculation about the game's first look coming as early as October 2022. The studio tweeted on February 4:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

As we run down the rumors and leaks that have been coming out over the past few years, this article will look at why fans might get a first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 by October 2022.

Fans might finally get a first look at GTA 6 as early as next month

1) UFO Mystery

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. https://t.co/DsJm8dFhsk

Last year, Rockstar tweeted a mysterious Halloween event featuring UFOs. Several leakers have found UFOs in a collection of pictures from a pub in the GTA: SA Definitive Edition. One of those pictures stood out as it had no reference to old or present games, as with other pictures.

All of these references and Easter eggs have led to rumors pointing to an exclusive Halloween event happening this year, with a significant announcement related to GTA 6 finally being revealed.

Famous insider sources have already backed the claims and come up with their own theories.

2) Previous October announcements

GTA 5 was announced in October 2011, while Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in October 2016. Both games also received teasers to announce the reveal, which came soon afterward. GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition was also announced in October 2021.

GTA 5's trailer followed soon after in November 2011. The official full Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer was released in October 2016. This was perfect timing for the company to showcase the games at the annual Q2 meeting that happens in November.

This further fuels speculation that this year's Q2 meeting might be one of the reasons for an announcement next month by Rockstar about GTA 6.

3) New update from Take-Two CEO and other employees

GTA 6 NEWS @GTAVInewz



"Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment."

#GTA6 #GTAVI Take-Two interactive on the next GTA entry."Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment." Take-Two interactive on the next GTA entry."Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment."#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/nDkqEe6eF1

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, revealed that the next game's development is definitely in full swing. Zelnick was quoted as saying that Rockstar Games is in the process of developing the next Grand Theft Auto entry, and the team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series.

In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick mentioned that the studio has better tools with bigger teams in place, trying to shorten the time it takes to announce and release the next title in the franchise.

An announcement made next month will fit the timelines too. With nearly two years between the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its announcement, the October timeline for the GTA 6 announcement makes sense even with a 2024 release date.

4) Crunch Time and Smaller Game Release

Mitigating time for the next title in the franchise is one of the biggest reasons why rumors of an October 2022 announcement have gained traction. Rockstar employees are highlighting the positive changes the company has made since Red Dead Redemption 2 was highly scrutinized.

Rumors of a small-size release of the game to avoid any more delays are also among the most widespread rumors. As per various reports, there might be plans to release a shortened version of the game initially, with expansions and unlockable cities coming as part of DLCs.

GTA 5's Cayo Perico Heist brought players a completely new island to explore, which wasn't part of the in-game map until the release of the Heist. Similarly, GTA 6 is rumored to speed up the release to 2024 or earlier by releasing a shortened version and then giving players options to explore more of the game through DLCs.

5) 25th Anniversary

Blaze Ca$his @Blaze_Cashis #GTA6 In October 1997 the first GTA Game Has Been Released now 2022 october its rockstar their 25 anniversary and The Same Month exactly 20 years after GTA Vice City has Been Released Lets Hope Rockstar has something Big Planned For That Month and Finaly a Full Reveal of #GTAVI In October 1997 the first GTA Game Has Been Released now 2022 october its rockstar their 25 anniversary and The Same Month exactly 20 years after GTA Vice City has Been Released Lets Hope Rockstar has something Big Planned For That Month and Finaly a Full Reveal of #GTAVI #GTA6 https://t.co/qr2KObDHaG

Two very special anniversaries are awaited in October this year. October 21 is the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto series, and October 29 is the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Vice City is the rumored setting for GTA 6, as speculated by many noted insider sources.

The announcement of the next title on the anniversary of the previous titles and the franchise itself makes sense to get players excited about the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar has done an excellent job keeping things close to its chest and not letting any leaks spoil the big reveal whenever that's planned.

Since Rockstar's February 2022 tweet directly mentions active developments underway for their next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, it's hard to imagine another year's prolonged silence.

