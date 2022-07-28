Trustworthy insider says GTA 6 might be set in Vice City

Numerous fresh details about the much-awaited GTA 6 were released in a Bloomberg report on July 27, including points about the characters, the game's plot, and the location where GTA 6 might be set.

This is where many players became excited, as the report suggested that the GTA 6 map would be based on a fictional version of Miami. This supposed information points towards the possibility of Vice City returning to the upcoming game.

This article will provide players with more information regarding this enthralling leak.

GTA 6 might take place in Vice City

Journalist Jason Schreier, who is also the author of a Bloomberg story about Grand Theft Auto 6 and Rockstar Games in general, provided pertinent information regarding the upcoming title's settings.

"Project Americas" has also been revealed as the codename for GTA 6. According to the source, Rockstar had plans for it to be more expansive than any of its previous games, with significant portions of North and South America included. The size has now been reduced to concentrate on Vice Metropolis, a fictional Miami-based city.

According to the report, the fictitious Miami location and its "surrounding territories" will return. Rockstar will continue to regularly update the map over time with what appears to be new cities despite the reduction in scope. Additionally, compared to prior GTA games, this one is said to contain more inside places.

Finally, players should keep in mind that Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed anything regarding GTA 6. Even though the source for the information is probably legit, players should still take everything with a pinch of salt.

Why Vice City is the most likely location for GTA 6

It's been fifteen years since Rockstar picked Vice City as the main location. The last time Vice City Stories used it as a featured location was in 2006. With the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar has plenty of chances to bring back Vice City and let players explore this iconic setting.

But players should also remember that according to the report, Rockstar Games has also changed its philosophy and adopted more progressive ideas, so Vice City might still be different from its previous iteration.

Moreover, 1980s was the time period for the final 3D Vice City games. Rockstar Games will now take advantage of this reintroduction to add more contemporary aspects to give the setting a future feel and make it more interesting with more up-to-date graphics capabilities and gameplay.

Additionally, Vice City is the ideal map for Rockstar Games to expand on, possibly even more so than Los Santos. Even while some players prefer Vice City's current size, a larger map size will undoubtedly provide players with more places to discover, which would enhance the gameplay.

Finally, players should also know that according to the Bloomberg report, the developers don't believe the game will be released in 2024, but they also claim there is no set release date that is less than two years away.

Even still, they claim that there is not much pressure to release the game. Given how many game releases have been subpar, this "release it when it's ready" viewpoint is probably a good approach.

