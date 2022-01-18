Where to find the biggest safehouse garage in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has a plethora of cool vehicles, which is why players should store them in a spacious garage.

Whether it's fast sports cars or luxury vehicles, GTA Vice City players will have a lot of fun driving around the map. There are many sights and sounds to explore in this tropical paradise. However, players will also need a place to keep their vehicles safe. Hence, they should consider getting a brand new garage.

GTA Vice City is the first game in the series to feature properties. Players can buy various apartments and businesses, some of which have multiple garages. The biggest one is likely to catch anybody's attention. For some players, too much is just never enough in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City's biggest safehouse garage can be found in the Downtown area

Players won't be able to unlock this area of the map until halfway through the game. They will first need to complete the mission Phnom Penh '86. Afterward, they will be allowed to buy apartments in the Downtown area.

Here's where players can find the biggest safehouse garage in the game:

Look for the Hyman Condo

The Hyman Condo can be found in the Downtown area of Vice City. It's right next to the Hyman Memorial Stadium on the northwestern side of the map. The building itself is shaped like the letter 'c.'

GTA Vice City players only have to pay $14,000 for the Hyman Condo. The apartment contains three different garages and an access point to the rooftop. Players will also find a nearby Police Bribe. Last but not least, collecting hidden packages will spawn powerful weapons here.

The Hyman Condo has the highest storage capacity of any safehouse in the 3D Universe. This apartment can store eight vehicles in total. Four cars can be placed in the western garage, while the next two can hold two apiece.

Sunshine Autos versus the Hyman Condo

Technically speaking, Sunshine Autos has a bigger garage space. With four garages, it can store a total of 16 vehicles. It's perfect for storing vehicles that need to be imported later.

However, Sunshine Autos is technically a business asset and not an apartment. These are classified as two separate categories in GTA Vice City. Therefore, the Hyman Condo offers the biggest garage space for a safehouse.

Regardless, players can't go wrong with owning both properties. Coincidentally, they are both located on the same island.

The Hyman Condo is a great place to keep rare vehicles

GTA Vice City offers many unique vehicles that only show up for a single mission. For example, the Romero Hearse is a very rare vehicle. Without the use of cheats, players can only get it in the mission Two Bit Hit.

If a player likes to collect vehicles, the Hyman Condo is a great place to store them. Whether it's a white-colored Walton or a golden Stretch, these garages have more than enough room. In the meantime, players can use Sunshine Autos for more common vehicles, such as the Infernus and Cheetah.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu