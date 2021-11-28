5 cars that are most fun to drive in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition      

While a large part of GTA Vice City is guns and violence, cars are also an integral part of the experience. There are quite a few amazing cars featured in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that look stellar with the updated graphics.

From sports cars to gang related cars, GTA Vice City has a fun variety of vehicles for players to choose from.

Here's a list of five cars that are the most fun to drive in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cars that are most fun to drive

5) Comet

The Comet is an iconic car based on the legendary Porsche 911. This is the favorite car for many players as it has amazing handling as well as great top speed. This car can be used for racing or for casually driving around the streets of Vice City in style. The Comet in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City looks better than ever with the new graphics giving the car a new life.

4) Deluxo

The Deluxo is a car based on the Delorean from the film 'Back to the future'. Although the car doesn't have any special powers like flying as seen in GTA Onlin e, it was loved by all players for being a reminder of how Rockstar Games delves into pop culture to stay relavent with the times.

3) Cuban Hermes

There are many cars that players might call flashy but the Cuban Hermes is in a class of its own. The Cuban Hermes is a pumped-up version of the classic Hermes, which has become the gang car for the Cabrones. The Cuban Hermes performs a little better than the original car in both speed and handling.

2) Infernus

For most players, the Infernus might just be the definitive GTA Vice City car and has made an appearance in almost every GTA title since. The Infernus is also the fastest car in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, making it the default go-to vehicle for races.

1) Voodoo

The Voodoo is a beautiful classic car that is based on the 1960 Chevrolet Impala. The Voodoo is a luxury low rider that packs a punch in terms of speed and acceleration. The car is one of a kind and has been featured in almost every Grand Theft Auto game there is.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi