Why the Pfister Comet is one of the best cars featured in GTA Online

GTA Online has many iconic cars in the game and the Pfister Comet is one of the most recognizable ones. The Comet has been a part of the franchise since GTA Vice City. In the HD universe, the Comet is manufactured by Pfister which is GTA's version of Porsche.

The Pfister Comet is largely based on the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Carrera GT. The Comet is a sports car in GTA Online which can be bought for $100,000 from Legendary Motorsport and Benny's Original Motor Works.

Players can take the Pfister Comet to Benny's Original Motor Works to modify the car into a classic sports car called the Comet Retro Custom. To upgrade the car to the Comet Retro Custom, players need to spend $645,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

What makes the Pfister Comet one of the best cars in GTA Online

“You always wanted one of these when in high school - and now you can have the car that tells everyone yes, these are implants - on your head and in that dizzy tart next to you. Boom. You go, tiger.” — Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Legendary Motorsport description.

What makes the Pfister Comet one of the best cars in GTA Online is the fact that it can be modified into the Comet Retro Custom. The Comet Retro Custom is one of the most iconic Benny's vehicles for its wide body kit, which makes the car look sportier.

The Pfister Comet and the Comet Retro Custom are legacy vehicles in GTA and both these cars are highly respected in the community. Although the top speed of the vehicle isn't much at 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), the Comet is known for its handling and amazing traction.

Upon upgrading the car to the Comet Retro Custom, most of the specs of the car stay the same except the top speed which gets increased to 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h). Many players upgrade the car mainly for aesthetic purposes, as the wide body kit is quite popular with car fanatics in GTA Online.

The Comet is also an amazing drift vehicle that players can use to drift around corners with the new low grip tires in GTA Online.

