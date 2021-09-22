Comet Retro Custom in GTA Online: All you need to know 

Pfister is a German car manufacturer mentioned in GTA Online that is meant to resemble the Porsche line of cars in the game. The Pfister Comet Retro Custom is Benny's modified version of the Pfister Comet.

There are 28 vehicles that players can customize at Benny's Original Motorworks and the Pfister Comet is one of the most popular ones. In order to attain this car, players need to first buy a Comet and take it to Benny's Original Motorworks and purchase the Retro Custom upgrade.

Everything about the Comet Retro Custom in GTA Online

“For a whole generation of the San Andreas elite, this isn't just a car. From the onboard champagne cooler to the suede back seat where you pawed your first gold digger - The Pfister Comet was something that made you who you are. And now, thanks to Benny reinventing it as a gnarly, riveted urban dragster, it'll be broadcasting your escalating midlife crisis for years to come.”

— Benny's Original Motor Works description.

The Comet Retro Custom is based on the Ruf Turbo R with hints of inspiration from the 1980's Porsche 911S. This car is a custom body-kitted version of the Comet. The Comet Retro Custom was introduced to GTA Online on 22nd December, 2016, during the Festive Surprise 2016 event.

Players can buy the Comet for $100,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website & also from Benny's Original Motorworks. Once the Comet is purchased, players can then upgrade the car at Benny's for $645,000. The car in total costs $745,000 to make and depending on the customization, it may cost more.

The Comet Retro Custom is not the best vehicle for competitive racing as the car often spins out during turns due to its handling. That being said, the car is an amazing drift vehicle for players to have some fun in GTA Online.

The top speed of the Comet Retro Custom in GTA Online is 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), as tested in-game by Broughy1322. The Retro Custom is a two-seater rear-wheel-drive vehicle.

Although this car isn't the best car to buy in terms of performance, it is definitely a good collector's item.

