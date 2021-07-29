GTA Online weekly update 07/29/21: New Pfister Comet S2, 2x money on sprint races and more

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update last week brought a massive influx of players to the game that Rockstar Games intends to retain. This week's shift in bonuses does that with a new podium vehicle, prize ride, bonuses and a brand new DLC car. Following up on the biggest update to GTA Online this year, Rockstar is keeping the party going this week with a 2x bonus on street races and a host of 30–40% discounts on vehicles. Here's a detailed look at everything new in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online weekly update for 07/29/21

(source: @TezFun2/Twitter)

Pfister Comet S2 is now available (GTA $1,878,000 or $1,408,500 Trade Price)

Prize Ride: Warrener HKR (Challenge: Win 5 Sprint Races)

Podium Vehicle: Z-Type

Test Track cars:

Jester RR

Comet S2

Dominator ASP

2x GTA$ & RP on:

The Vespucci Job Adversary Mode

Sprint Races

40% discount on:

Clique ($545,400)

Everon ($885,000–$663,750)

Issi Sport ($538,200)

Locust ($975,000)

Mamba ($597,000)

Nebula Turbo ($478,200)

30% discount on:

Ocelot Pariah ($994,000)

Coil Raiden ($962,500)

BF Club ($896,000)

Prime Gaming Rewards:

Free Strawberry Auto Shop (Members before July 18)

100% Rebate on Strawberry Auto Shop (Current members)

80% Off Coquette BlackFin ($139,000)

50% Off BR8 ($1,700,000)

Time Trial: Sawmill, Par Time 02:15:00

RC Bandito Time Trial: Little Seoul Park, Par Time 01:10:00

“This isn't just a fast car. It's a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of targeted advertising can buy. So, when some people see a Comet they make a wish. Others run screaming for cover, prophesying doom, destruction, and crippling medical expenses. Either way, you made an impression.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Pfister Comet S2 is the latest vehicle to be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The Comet S2 is the 11th out of 17 promised DLC vehicles that Rockstar will continue to drip feed over the coming months.

To keep the car-culture focused themes going, Rockstar is also offering a 2x money and RP bonus on Sprint Races, which are coincidentally the criteria to unlock this week's Prize Ride.

Also read: 5 examples of innocent people who didn't deserve to get killed in the GTA series

Edited by Sabine Algur