5 of the best GTA rail shooting missions

One of the more fun missions in the GTA series are the on-rail shooting sequences; while rare, they certainly pack a devastating punch.

Every now and then, there's a GTA mission where a player doesn't control their movement. Instead, somebody else drives a vehicle while the player aims their guns. Usually there are several enemies to take out in these missions.

These on-rail shooters provide cinematic shots and action-packed fights.

Rockstar certainly has fun scripting these sequences. Given the technological limitations back then, a movie-based chase scene would only be possible with these rail shooters. For example, these exciting moments include a semi-truck chasing GTA players (ala The Terminator).

Five awesome on-rail sequences in the GTA series

#5 - Phnom Penh '86

No doubt this mission brings to mind Vietman-style chopper attacks. Ricardo Diaz tasked Tommy Vercetti with taking out local street gangs. Since they are holed up in a heavily fortified mansion, GTA players must take an aerial approach.

Lance Vance pilots a helicopter as Tommy uses his M60 to eliminate targets. Several armed goons will be waiting on the rooftops, so players have to make sure they don't miss any of them.

Since their gunshots leave trails of smoke, players should be able to locate their position.

Those who played GTA Vice City are likely to remember this classic mission. It was a nice break from traditional GTA missions where a player drives somewhere and kills somebody.

This time, they do it on a helicopter in first-person mode.

#4 - Just Business

The mission starts off in classic GTA fashion, with CJ and Big Smoke blasting Russian goons in a commercial district. However, the second half of the mission switches over to the on-rail segment.

When CJ and Big Smoke make their getaway on a bike, the Russians run after them.

Big Smoke carefully maneuvers his bike past roadblocks while GTA players shoot down nearby enemies. Meanwhile, a menacing semi-truck hunts them down - it's always a threatening presence.

The chase sequence is full of explosions straight out of a Michael Bay film.

One of the main advantages of these rail shooters is the cinematic perspective. Had it been a normal chase sequence, these large semi-trucks would have obscured the player's vision if they got too close. Instead, the semi-truck in this mission is always kept at a certain imposing distance.

#3 - Supply and Demand

Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance had to track down a speeding drug boat and take it back to Ricardo Diaz. GTA players will have to drive their boats to their destination before their rivals do.

The second half of Supply and Demand involves the rail sequence. Tommy sends his rivals to their watery graves by shooting them down.

All the while he spits out venom-coated insults left and right. Lance does give a heads up on where upcoming enemies will be, which is useful.

If nothing else, old-school GTA players will remember the funny cut-scene at the beginning of this mission. Ricardo Diaz loses his temper when a VCR seemingly eats his favorite movie.

He shoots it multiple times before Tommy points out the VCR wasn't even plugged in.

#2 - Reuniting the Families

Reuniting the Families is already a great mission without the rail shooting part. CJ and Sweet had to survive a sting operation as they shot their way out of a hotel. They even take down a helicopter.

Once Ryder and Big Smoke provide vehicle backup, they need to make their escape.

Once they hit the gas, CJ uses an AK-47 to attack pursuing police officers. Rockstar makes great use of cinematic moments, such as when a cop lands on the hood of Big Smoke's car.

When a helicopter tries to fly overhead, the cop gets shredded into several pieces.

Reuniting the Families is one of the most popular missions in GTA San Andreas. It's the penultimate mission to the first act of Los Santos, which makes it a perfect send off. This mission is also a great way to strengthen one's AK-47 skill.

#1 - Shifting Weight

Johnny Klebitz is no stranger to the highway to hell - he can ride a motorcycle better than anybody else. On this mission, however, he takes the backseat.

When his bike gets blown up in a botched drug deal, his friend Malc offers him a ride. In the meantime, they must escape law enforcement.

GTA players must use their powerful assault shotgun to blow up police vehicles. Everything from cruisers to attack choppers will try to kill Johnny. It's a wild ride across the Liberty City highways as the bikers manage to escape.

Given the ragdoll physics of GTA 4 and its DLC pack, Lost and Damned makes this rail shooter a satisfying experience. The hard rock music in the background also provides an adrenaline rush to players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul